Two AFC contenders moving in opposite directions collide on Sunday in Week 14. The Houston Texans travel to Arrowhead Stadium for a pivotal showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Houston enters the week fighting to stay in the AFC playoff picture after a frustrating stretch marked by offensive inconsistency and injuries. The Texans, though, have shown flashes of high-level play throughout the season. However, closing games and sustaining drives have become recurring challenges.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are searching for rhythm after a narrow loss to the Dallas Cowboys. That outcome highlighted continued offensive struggles but once again showcased the strength of their defense. Kansas City remains dangerous at home, though. With both teams desperate for a statement win, this matchup carries significant postseason weight. Texans-Chiefs promises to be a strategic, physical contest defined by pressure, discipline, and situational execution.

Texans vs. Chiefs betting odds

Texans: +3.5, -118

Chiefs: -3.5, -102

Over: 41.5, -112

Under: 41.5, -108

(All odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Texans vs. Chiefs key injuries for Week 14

Texans: S Jaylen Reed (forearm), CB Jaylin Smith (hamstring), OL Tytus Howard (concussion), OL Ed Ingram (knee), OL Trent Brown (hand), LB Jamal Hill (hamstring), OL Blake Fisher (illness), LB Azeez Al-Shaair (head), RB Woody Marks (foot), DB Ajani Carter (hamstring)

Chiefs: S Bryan Cook (ankle), OL Jawaan Taylor (elbow), Ol Josh Simmons (personal), OL Trey Smith (ankle), OL Jaylon Moore (illness), CB Christian Roland-Wallace (back), TE Noah Gray (concussion)

Texans vs. Chiefs betting trends

The Texans and Chiefs have played each other 12 times from 2010 onwards. The Chiefs have the upper hand in the head-to-head matchup, 9-3, over those games. The Chiefs have won their last five meetings, with the latest in the Divisional Round last season, 23-14. The last time Houston defeated Kansas City was back in Week 6 of 2019, 31-24. Entering Week 14, though, the Texans are red-hot, carrying a four-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are on a bit of a slump, having lost three of their last four games.

2025 records:

Houston, 7-5 straight up, 6-6 ATS; Kansas City, 6-6 straight up, 5-7 ATS

Over/Under

Houston 3-8-1; Kansas City, 4-8

Keys to Texans vs. Chiefs matchup

Texans:

Generate consistent pass rush

Houston’s best path to victory starts with pressure. With 34 sacks, the Texans rely heavily on their edge rushers to collapse the pocket and force Mahomes into hurried throws. Saleh’s unit thrives when it disrupts timing routes. Will Anderson Jr and Danielle Hunter must lead the way.

Establish the run

Woody Marks and Nick Chubb will be crucial in keeping the Texans ahead of schedule. A steady ground game will help Houston control tempo, extend drives, and shield CJ Stroud from the chaos of Arrowhead. Success on the ground also sets up play-action, where Stroud is at his best.

Limit turnovers

Houston cannot afford early mistakes. Arrowhead’s noise amplifies miscues, and Stroud must be decisive and efficient. Leaning on Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz across the middle will be vital in sustaining drives and maintaining rhythm.

Chiefs:

Protect Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs’ top priority is neutralizing Houston’s front. When protected, Mahomes can dissect any coverage. When pressured, though, Kansas City’s offense sputters. The offensive line must hold up, especially against inside stunts and delayed pressure packages.

Force turnovers

Kansas City’s defense remains elite. Creating takeaways will be a focal point. With Houston’s offense prone to slow starts, one early turnover could drastically swing momentum in favor of the Chiefs.

Win the time of possession battle

Both teams excel in controlling the clock. Kansas City, though, must impose its will with long, methodical drives. Limiting Houston’s offensive opportunities reduces the pressure on Mahomes and keeps the Texans’ pass rush off the field.

Texans vs. Chiefs prediction and pick

This matchup hinges on trench play and which quarterback can stay composed under pressure. Houston’s defense is equipped to challenge Mahomes. That said, the Chiefs' home-field advantage, stronger secondary, and situational experience tilt the balance. Expect a competitive, lower-scoring game defined by defensive stops and field position.

Final Score Prediction: Chiefs 23, Texans 20 (Chiefs win but Texans cover)

Spread: Texans +3.5

Over/Under: Over 41.5