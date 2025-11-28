The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in a dangerous place after another close loss that again highlighted the same glaring issue that has plagued them all season. Their 31-28 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving dropped them to an even 6-6 record and pushed them outside the AFC playoff picture for the first time in years. And for head coach Andy Reid, the bottom line was impossible to ignore.

Kansas City committed 10 penalties for 119 yards, a total that repeatedly stalled promising drives and extended Dallas possessions. Reid did not hide his frustration after watching the mistakes pile up in a game the Chiefs had every chance to win.

“Bottom line is we’re having too many penalties,” Reid said. “We’ve got to make sure we take care of that on both sides of the ball, to get off the field on third downs, and then to stay on the field offensively and not back yourself up. No excuses with it. We’ll work on cleaning it up.”

The Chiefs actually opened the game with momentum after cornerback Jaylen Watson intercepted Dak Prescott, and Patrick Mahomes followed with a touchdown strike to Rashee Rice. Mahomes looked comfortable in his first professional start at AT&T Stadium in his home state and threw four touchdown passes without committing a turnover. It marked the first loss of the Mahomes era in any game where the quarterback produced at least four scoring throws without an interception.

The Chiefs have a tough schedule ahead

That performance still was not enough as the defense struggled to slow the Dallas passing attack. Prescott finished with 320 yards and two scores. He also consistently punished Kansas City in key moments. The Cowboys converted nine third downs and repeatedly took advantage of penalties that extended drives.

The Chiefs are now facing a stretch of five straight AFC opponents and likely must win every remaining game to keep their postseason streak alive. Mahomes said that the team has no choice but to treat each week like a playoff game.

Reid said the coaching staff and players will return to the drawing board. With Houston coming to Arrowhead Stadium next week, the Chiefs know the margin for error is gone, and the same bottom-line problem cannot continue.