The Oklahoma City Thunder will begin their pos-All-Star break schedule with a trip to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Jazz. It will be a throwdown at the Delta Center as we continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Jazz prediction and pick.

The Thunder lead the head-to-head series 120-88. Additionally, they have won both games this season, including a 123-114 win on January 22 at home. The Thunder have won three games in a row in this series and are 7-3 over the past 1o game against the Jazz. Yet, the Jazz are 3-2 over the past five games against the Thunder at the Delta Center.

Here are the Thunder-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Jazz Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -15 (-110)

Moneyline: -1100

Utah Jazz: +15 (-110)

Moneyline: +700

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Jazz

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: KJZZ and FanDuel Sports Oklahoma

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander erupted for 54 points while shooting 17 for 35 from the field, including 3 for 10 from the charity stripe, in the last game against the Jazz. Despite not covering the spread in this game, the Thunder did all they could to smother the Jazz. Gilgeous-Alexander also made 17 of 18 free-throw attempts. Of course, he was not the only guy to deliver in this game. Jalen Williams also came through, scoring 25 points while shooting 9 for 18 from the floor. Likewise, Aaron Wiggins added 10 points while shooting 4 for 7 from the field. While the offense thrived in the most recent game, it was the defense that got the attention in the first game.

The Thunder played stout defense against the Jazz in the first game in December, preventing the Jazz from getting the shots they wanted. This helped them cover the spread in a 133-106 throbbing. Much of the Jazz's points came when the game was already out of hand, and the Thunder were playing their backups.

This was another game where Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander thrived. Williams had 28 points while shooting 12 for 18 while Gilgeous-Alexander had 26 points while shooting 11 for 19 from the floor. But they also got amazing bench production, including 16 points from Wiggins and 19 from Isaiah Joe.

The Thunder will cover the spread if they can retain the hot hand, and shoot the ball well early and often to help them take the Jazz down early. Also, they must continue to play strong defensively to give their offense the momentum on the breakaway to get easier buckets.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite losing both games, the Jazz at least covered the spread in their last game, making it a close game. Yet, it was still a loss, and there are still issues to fix, and that starts this game at home.

The Jazz trailed 31-29 after the first quarter and trailed 57-55 at halftime. But the line held firm, and the Thunder eventually pulled away. John Collins led the Jazz with 22 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 9 for 13. Meanwhile, Collin Sexton, who is currently dealing with an injury, had 18 points while shooting 7 for 15 from the floor. Lauri Markkanen had 12 points while shooting 7 for 17 from the field. Likewise, Walker Kessler had 17 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 8 for 10. Keyonte George added 15 points.

The starting-5 helped the Jazz shoot 46.7 percent from the field, including 37.8 percent from beyond the arc. Yet, they only shot 66.7 percent from the free-throw line. The defense held the Thunder to 46.3 percent from the field, including 30.8 percent from the triples. Also, the Jazz lost despite winning the board battle 52-39, including 23 offensive boards. The Jazz also had three steals and blocked six shots.

The Jazz will cover the spread if their offense generates easier shots and converts on their chances. Then, they must defend the rim and the three-point line, preventing Gilgeous-Alexander from doing any serious damage.

Final Thunder-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Thunder are 32-19-4 against the spread, while the Jazz are 28-26 against the spread. Moreover, the Thunder are 13-10-2 against the spread on the road, while the Jazz are 13-12 against the spread at home. The Thunder are 4-5 against the spread when facing the Northwest Division, while the Jazz are 3-5 against the spread when facing the Northwest.

I fully expect the Thunder to win. But will they be able to cover the spread? Currently, I see the Jazz hurting a little. I also can see the Thunder having trouble because they always seem to struggle in Salt Lake City. The Jazz are 4-1 against the spread in their last five home games against the Thunder. Therefore, I expect the trend to continue as the Jazz stay competitive in this game. The Jazz cover the spread at home.

Final Thunder-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Utah Jazz: +15 (-110)