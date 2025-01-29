ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Don't let the name value of this matchup fool you. This isn't as appealing of a game as you may think. The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the league's top teams, but the Golden State Warriors no longer hold that designation. The Warriors are likely to sell some pieces at the traded deadline, which could finally signal the end of their run if it hasn't happened already. No matter how poorly the Warriors are playing, it's still shocking to see them as double-digit underdogs. Regardless, the Thunder deserve the respect, and they've shown they can defeat the Warriors with four wins over their last five meetings. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Warriors prediction and pick.

Here are the Thunder-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Warriors Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -450

Golden State Warriors: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +350

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Warriors

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder have been showing some flaws lately, winning just seven of their last ten. It may seem like 7-3 is a good record over ten games, but we're talking about a team that had visions of possibly breaking the single-season record for wins at one point this season. That possibility is long gone, and now their only vision is finally having some postseason success with this group. The Thunder have impressive wins over this stretch, including victories over the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

Golden State has won just five of their last ten games, with most of their victories coming as favorites. It hasn't been as easy of a time against superior teams, but they do have an impressive outright win against the Minnesota Timberwolves and a cover against the Sacramento Kings.

The Warriors were without Steph Curry on Tuesday night due to a knee injury but still managed to pull out a 114-103 victory over the Utah Jazz. It was a good moment for the Warriors, but they still closed as 10.5-point favorites without Curry. It isn't a sustainable practice to play without Curry, especially against the Thunder, and they'll need him healthy to have a chance in this game. The good news for the Warriors is that the Thunder are playing some of their worst basketball of the season, which includes a loss against the Dallas Mavericks as double-digit favorites and two wins against the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers, where they failed to cover the spread. Can the Warriors keep it close in this matchup like the double-digit underdogs before them?

Final Thunder-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Warriors had a stellar performance in their win over the Jazz without Curry. However, it's unclear whether Curry will suit up for this game, and even if he does, he may not be 100%. Golden State used plenty of physical and mental energy to gut out the victory on Tuesday night with a depleted lineup, and it's hard to believe they can muster it together and do it again less than 24 hours later against the best team in the Western Conference. A Curry return to the lineup would make us less confident in this result, but it may not matter.

Final Thunder-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Thunder -10 (-110)