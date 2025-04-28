ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Astros prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tigers-Astros.

The Detroit Tigers are playing the way they played at the end of the 2024 MLB regular season. What a turnaround we have seen in Detroit since the middle of last August. The Tigers were eight games under .500 and not a significant factor in the American League wild card race in the middle of last summer. Then they turned on the jets in the final seven weeks of the 2024 season to sneak into the playoffs. They defeated the team they will play Monday night, the Houston Astros, in the wild card round before taking the Cleveland Guardians to the limit in a close, tough American League Division Series.

Everyone wondered if the Tiger team which showed up in mid-August and late September would carry over into the start of the 2025 season. The answer is clear-cut and positive: Yes. This is the Detroit team which slashed through the schedule and looked like a very difficult team to beat. If anything, this team is better because of the improved hitting and quality offseason pickups such as Gleyber Torres who give this batting order even more balance. Detroit just swept the Baltimore Orioles and won two of three from the San Diego Padres to move to 18-10 on the season. That's a pace to win over 100 games. One month into the season, the Tigers look like the real deal. Now let's see if they can keep it up.

Tigers-Astros Projected Starters

Jack Flaherty vs. Ronel Blanco

Jack Flaherty (1-2) was very good in his last start against the Padres. He doesn't have the wins in the official decision book, but he has been pitching well and doing his job. That's all he should be concerned about. If six innings and two runs allowed is his regular, standard performance, no one is going to complain about that in Detroit.

Last Start: April 22 vs San Diego Padres — 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 9 K

Ronel Blanco (2-2) shut down the Toronto Blue Jays in his last start. Blanco has been a very good, very important pitcher for a Houston staff which has been shredded by injuries in recent seasons. It is hard to imagine where the Astros would be if not for Blanco stepping up and answering the call. Facing the Tigers is a tough assignment this year, but Blanco intends to be up for the challenge.

Last Start: April 22 vs Toronto Blue Jays — 6 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Here are the Tigers-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Astros Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -110

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 8 (+100)

Under: 8 (-122)

How to Watch Tigers vs Astros

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT