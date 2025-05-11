ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back to continue our coverage of the Western Conference Semifinals with a betting prediction for this upcoming pivotal Game 4. The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead as the Golden State Warriors defend their home floor and try to even this series. It's time to continue our NBA Playoffs odds series with a Timberwolves-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Timberwolves took a 2-1 lead in Game 3 after trailing as deep as mid-way through the fourth quarter. Still, they hung in there for the 102-97 win, just failing to cover their betting spread at -5.5. Still, they hold a golden opportunity for a dagger in this series as they look forward to a game in Minnesota.

The Golden State Warriors fell without Steph Curry in Game 3, but they held the lead at numerous points and kept the game close throughout. The current time table for his return is reported around the Game 6 mark of this series, so the Warriors will be pressed to make this another competitive game on their home floor.

Here are the Timberwolves-Warriors NBA Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Timberwolves-Warriors Game 4 Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -225

Golden State Warriors: +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +188

Over: 200.5 (-108)

Under: 200.5 (-112)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN 2

Why the Timberwolves Will Cover the Spread/Win

While the Timberwolves got off to a slow start and had a lackluster fourth quarter, they still managed to outlast the very best from a Warriors unit without Stephen Curry. Anthony Edwards was scorching the hoop with 5-14 shooting from three while Julius Randle controlled the boards with 10 rebounds.

Randle also added 12 assists as the team worked through the middle and dominated the paint against the smaller Warriors team. They'll need to play Jonathan Kuminga tighter this time around as he's aggressive driving to the rim, but the Timberwolves have been controlling the action on the interior thus far this series.

The Timberwolves struggled with the ball movement and flow within the three-point shooting with Curry on the floor in Game 1, but they've been rather dominant with him on the floor, stemming from their defense and holding Golden State under 100 points in each game this series. Expect another stern defensive effort from wings like Jaden McDaniels on the perimeter and Rudy Gobert on the interior.

Why the Warriors Will Cover the Spread/Win

It seems as though the Warriors will continue to be without Steph Curry ahead of this contest, so they'll have to lean on role players like Jonathan Kuminga to have a chance this series. He led the team with 18 points in Game 2 and added 30 points in Game 3 during a massive scoring outburst. With Jimmy Butler carrying the scoring load as well, they're counting on Draymond Green to get involved in passing the ball and working in the post.

The Warriors were able to drastically improve their 3P% from 28% in Game 2 to 43.5% in Game 3. They've been seeing great production from their bench, but it'll be more about sustaining the same type of energy into the fourth quarter and holding onto a lead. Brandin Podziemski has also been quiet this series and success from him will be crucial in replacing the deep scoring of Curry.

The Warriors have managed a 4-1 record against the Timberwolves this season with Steph Curry on the floor and they're winless without him. He's clearly the x-factor, but it's reasons like this that they went and got Jimmy Butler, so he'll have to step into the superstar role for them with at least 30 points and effort on defense.

Final Timberwolves-Warriors Prediction & Pick

This is a pivotal Game 4 as the Timberwolves have a chance to go back home with a 3-1 lead. The Warriors will be without Stephen Curry once again and while they put up one of their better performances without him in Game 3, it simply wasn't enough as they have yet to beat the Timberwolves without their leader.

Jimmy Butler has been in positions like this before carrying the Miami Heat to a Finals, so he realizes the gravity of the situation and what he has to do as their alpha scorer. Expect a big game out of Butler and another big performance out of Jonathan Kuminga, who has flourished in games without Curry on the floor.

I think this Warriors team has far too much fight in them to be let down from their last loss. Their home-court advantage will be a deciding factor and I think you have to like them with the points in what should be a one-score game.

Final Timberwolves-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors +5.5 (-112)