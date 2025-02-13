ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two mid-table teams in the Premier League face off as Tottenham hosts Manchester United. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Tottenham-Manchester United prediction and pick.

Tottenham comes into the game at 8-3-13 on the year, placing them in 14th place in the Premier League. Still, they are ten points clear of the relegation zone but also 14 points out of a spot in the Europa League next year. They have won just once in their last five EPL games, which was in their last game, as Tottenham beat Brentford 2-0.

Meanwhile, Manchester United is 8-5-11 on the year, placing them in 13th place in the Premier League. They are 12 points clear of the relegation zone but also 12 points shy of a spot in the Europa League next year. They are 2-1-3 in their last six EPL games and are coming off a 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

These two teams have faced each other twice this year. In the first matchup of the year, Tottenham won the game 3-0. The second match-up was in EFL Cup play, where Tottenham won 4-3.

Here are the Tottenham-Manchester United Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Tottenham-Manchester United Odds

Tottenham: +145

Manchester United: +170

Draw: +270

Over 3.5 goals: +112

Under 3.5 goals: -136

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Manchester United

Time: 11:30 AM ET/ 8:30 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Tottenham Will Win

Tottenham has scored well this year. Tottenham has scored two goals per game in Premier League play this year. Further, Tottenham has scored goals in 20 of 24 fixtures this year. Tottenham also scored better at home this year. They have scored 27 goals in 12 home fixtures, scoring in 11 of the 12 games.

It is the combination of James Maddison and Dominic Solanke that leads the way for Tottenham. Maddison has scored eight goals this year on 4.9 expected goals. Further, he has four assists on the year. Meanwhile, Solanke has scored seven goals while adding three assists this year. Further, Brennan Johnson has scored seven times this year with two assists. Son Heung-min has scored six goals while having seven assists this year. Finally, Dejan Kulusevski has scored six goals and four assists this year.

Tottenham has struggled some on defense. They have allowed 37 goals in 24 fixtures in Premier League play this year. That is good for conceding 1.54 goals per game. Further, they have been worse at home, giving up 1.92 goals per game at home this year. They also have just one clean sheet at home this year, coming back in August.

Why Manchester United Will Win

Manchester United is scoring just 1.17 goals per game in EPL play this year, scoring in just 15 of 24 fixtures on the season. They have also scored in just seven of 11 games on the road this year, averaging just one goal per game on the road this season.

It is the combination of Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes that has led the way for Manchester United. Diallo has six goals and six assists this year to lead the way. Meanwhile, Fernandes has five goals and six assists this year, but three of his goals have come via the penalty kick. With Marcus Rashford now out on loan, Alejandro Garnacho will need to set up. Garnacho has three goals and an assist this year.

Manchester United is giving up 1.42 goals per game in the EPL this year. On the road, they have been great, allowing just 12 goals in 11 fixtures. Further, they have four clean sheets on the road this year, including the last time they were on the road, beating Fulham 1-0.

Final Tottenham-Manchester United Prediction & Pick

Both teams have had their fair share of struggles this year. Tottenham is scoring well but struggling to defend. Meanwhile, Manchester United has been solid on defense but struggling to score. Still, this total is very high for a Manchester United game. In their 11 road EPL games, only once has the total gone over 3.5 games. That was a 2-2 game with Liverpool, who is the best-scoring team in the Premier League. Further, the total has gone over 3.5 goals in just five of 24 games overall for Manchester United. Tottenham sees a total of over 3.5 goals in just 11 of 24 games this year. Further, they have struggled to score as of late when at home. Liverpool has not won in their last seven home games, and in their last three, they have just four total goals. With how good the Manchester United defense has been, expect this to stay as a low-scoring game and take the under.

Final Tottenham-Manchester United Prediction & Pick: Under 3.5 (-136)