ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Saturday's NBA slate continues to roll while we're back with another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming tilt in the Western Conference. The Portland Trail Blazers (23-29) will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (29-23) for their final meeting of the season, Portland leading the series 2-1. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Portland Trail Blazers have climbed to thirteenth in the Western Conference, advancing their position by winning 10 of their last 11 games. They most recently beat Sacramento 108-102 for their sixth-consecutive victory and they'll look to finish their season series against the Timberwolves with a decisive 3-1 gentleman's sweep.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently sixth in the West following their most recent 127-114 win over the Houston Rockets. They've also been hot over their last 10 with a 7-3 record and they'll be determined to get a win back over this Portland team they've struggled against all year.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Timberwolves Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Minnesota Timberwolves: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports North, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

It was unlikely that we'd be saying this, but the Portland Trail Blazers can be considered the hottest team in the NBA right now with the way they've been playing. Notching 10 wins in their last 11 appearances, seven of those were wins over teams with a .500 record or better. Deni Avdija has really woken up from an offensive standpoint and we're seeing Scoot Henderson develop each game as a facilitator averaging 5.6 APG over the last 10.

Expand Tweet



While it's hasn't come to fruition until now, this team has a serious advantage with their youth and how well they can play together if they're distributing the basketball. They're far better running schemes from Chauncy Billups as opposed to the one-on-one basketball we've seen them play in the past, indicative of four different leading scorers over their last six wins. Their main man Anfernee Simons is averaging 20 PPG over the last 10 and shooting at a very high 44.7% considering how many attempts he takes.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves have found a steady, consistent pace as of recently following a rocky stretch at the quarter mark of the season. Anthony Edwards is on fire with 90 points (49 vs. CHI, 41 vs. HOU) over his last two games. Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels have also stepped up their efforts in leading the team in scoring the games prior, so it's clear Anthony Edwards will need continued help from his playmakers as the regular season wears on.

Expand Tweet



The Timberwolves will be without Julius Randle for the next two weeks along with Donte DiVincenzo also working through an extended injury. Naz Reid will see extended minutes, but we know what he's capable of from the sixth-man role and his ability to work from mid-range and behind the arc. Look for him to be a big part of their success without Randle as he compliments the game of Anthony Edwards very well when they share the floor.

Final Trail Blazers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Portland has dug themselves out of a serious hole with their recent stretch and despite team records, they've had the Timberwolves' number with a 2-1 season series lead. They won both of those games at home, but couldn't get it done in the one other meeting from Minnesota. The Blazers have a 14-10 ATS record on the road this season while Minnesota is just 7-19 ATS at home.

With Anthony Edwards playing at this current pace, it's hard to imagine Minnesota dropping this game at home. Still, you have to wonder how much fatigue will play a role as they're 2-2 over this current home stand. They've played slightly better on the road this season, but Portland is certainly worse with an 8-16 road record.

The Trail Blazers match up well against the Timberwolves in terms of their length and this game could be decided by whichever team creates fewer turnovers. While I expect the Timberwolves to win this game at home, it'll certainly be a close one that may come down to the final possession.

For our final betting prediction, we have to ride the hot hand of the Portland Trail Blazers until they cool off. They're a perfect 10-0 ATS during this stretch and we'll back those trends to continue.

Final Trail Blazers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers +5.5 (-110)