It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UAB-Memphis prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UAB-Memphis.

The Memphis Tigers are heading to the NCAA Tournament. They will get in. That is not a question at the end of the month of January. However, the Tigers still have a lot to play for, chiefly NCAA Tournament seeding and to also establish themselves as an upper-tier team which can get to the Sweet 16 and begin to create the impression that the Tigers can compete at the highest levels of the sport.

Memphis is a proud basketball school. This program made the national championship game in 1973. It reached the Final Four in 1985. Tennessee might be a football-crazy state, but Memphis has been a basketball city for a long time. Tiger basketball is a very big deal in Memphis, and with that point in mind, the reality of not being to the Sweet 16 in 15 years rightly eats away at the local fan base. Merely getting to the NCAA Tournament is not seen as the expected level of achievement for the program. The bar is set higher, and the Sweet 16 is — if not the target — certainly a regular standard for this program to aspire to. Losing in the first or second round of March Madness will be tolerated if Sweet 16s and Elite Eights are mixed in with those achievements. Penny Hardaway has not come especially close to that standard. He won an NCAA Tournament game a few years ago but has never reached the Sweet 16 and has missed the tournament outright several times. When Memphis does compete in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, it will be just the third time in Penny's seven seasons that Memphis will be part of March Madness. UM has missed the Big Dance four times. One NCAA Tournament win in six seasons? That's not good enough. This season offers some hope that Penny can push Memphis to a higher level, but that's why the emphasis on the Sweet 16 is so central for the Tigers. It's not just about getting into the field; it's about getting into the second weekend and becoming a true player on the national scene, a real factor in the national conversation.

Memphis needs to collect wins to push its seed higher, possibly as high as a No. 3 or 4 seed. That would give the Tigers a better bracket path and better odds of making the Sweet 16. No one should think this is a meaningless game for Memphis; mature programs get high March seeds and then win multiple games to make a deep run in the bracket.

Here are the UAB-Memphis College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UAB-Memphis Odds

UAB: +9.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +340

Memphis: -9.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -465

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch UAB vs Memphis

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Why UAB Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis is a good team, but the Tigers have often failed to cover spreads at home this season. This past Thursday, Memphis was a 13-point favorite but won by only eight against a bad Wichita State team. Memphis just plays with its food far too often to cover spreads consistently.

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis jogged through a sloppy game against Wichita State on Thursday. Expect the Tigers to be better, sharper, and crisper here against UAB. The Tigers can run up the score against the Blazers.

Final UAB-Memphis Prediction & Pick

Memphis is impossible to trust, but UM is nevertheless the better team. That means this game is hard to get a feel for. Pass.

Final UAB-Memphis Prediction & Pick: UAB +9.5