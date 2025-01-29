ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

San Diego is one of the best teams in the Big West, while Hawaii has been solid but inconsistent overall. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UC San Diego-Hawaii prediction and pick.

UC San Diego is 17-4 this season, with notable wins against La Salle, James Madison, UC Santa Barbara twice, and Utah State. They also have losses to San Diego State, Seattle, UC Irvine, and UC Riverside. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is the best player for the Tritons this year. They will need him in Hawaii to try and stay atop the Big West standings.

Hawaii has been decent this year, with a 12-8 record. They don't have many notable wins, but they have a few notable losses, like North Carolina, Grand Canyon, and Nebraska. Gytis Nemeiksa has stood out as the best player for the Rainbow Warriors. They have a big opportunity in this game against one of the best teams in the Big West, and they can win at home on the islands.

Here are the UC San Diego-Hawaii College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UC San Diego-Hawaii Odds

UC San Diego: -8.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -350

Hawaii: +8.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +275

Over: 136.5 (-110)

Under: 136.5 (-110)

How to Watch UC San Diego vs. Hawaii

Time: Midnight ET/9:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Why UC San Diego Will Cover The Spread/Win

UC San Diego has been one of the best offenses in the Big West. They score 80 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 45.9%, and a three-point percentage of 34.5%. They are also 70th in adjusted offensive rating on KenPom with a 113 rating. Four Tritons are averaging over double digits this season, with Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones leading the team with 19.7 points per game.

He is also the key to the Tritons' ball movement, averaging three assists per game. This offense is playing very well and is the main reason the Tritons are near the top of the Big West standings. They should be able to score easily in this game against the Rainbow Warriors. They offer some resistance, but not enough, even on the road in Hawaii.

UC San Diego's defense has been the best in the Big West. They allow 62.4 points per game, 40.8% from the field, and 34.7% from behind the arc. They are then 55th in adjusted defensive rating on KenPom with a 99.1 rating. The frontcourt has not been impressive, with only two players averaging at least five rebounds per game. Nordin Kapic is the rebounding leader with 5.3 per game.

Tait-Jones and Kapic are tied for the team lead in blocks, with 0.4 per game. The team has a great on-ball defense, with five players averaging at least one steal, and Hayden Gray leads the team with 3.4 per game. This defense should completely shut down the Rainbow Warriors; nothing Hawaii does is impressive.

Why Hawaii Will Cover The Spread/Win

Hawaii's offense has been inconsistent as a unit this season. They score 72.4 points per game, have a 46.1% field goal percentage, and a 32.8% three-point shooting percentage. Two Rainbow Warriors are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Gytis Nemeiksa leading the team with 13.4 points per game.

Kody Williams has also been a key player in the Rainbow Warriors' ball movement, leading the team with two assists per game. There are at least seven other Rainbow Warriors, and the average is one assist per game. The Rainbow Warriors don't do anything impressive on offense, but they are playing the best defense in the conference in San Diego. Defense travels, so expect Hawaii's offense to have a rough time in this game.

Hawaii's defense has been solid at best this season and middle of the pack in the Big West. They allow 70.2 points per game, 42.8% from the field, and 34.2% from behind the arc. This frontcourt has been the best aspect of this defense.

Down low, Nemeiksa leads the team in rebounds with nine per game, and Tanner Christensen leads the team in blocks with 0.9 per game. Nemeiksa is also the team leader in steals, with 0.7 per game. This defense is in trouble entering this game against the Tritons. San Diego has balance and should score easily against this team, even on the road.

Final UC San Diego-Hawaii Prediction & Pick

UC San Diego is hands-down the better team in this game. They have a more balanced offense, and Hawaii has no one to consistently guard Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones. They also have a defense that can consistently shut down teams. With Hawaii's unimpressive offense, this is a bad matchup. UC San Diego wins and covers easily in this matchup.

