ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Purdue looks to continue their winning streak as they host USC. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a USC-Purdue prediction and pick.

USC comes into the game at 13-9 on the year, but 5-6 in conference play, placing them in eighth place in the Big Ten. They started the season strong, beginning the year 5-1 before three straight losses. They would rebound to four in a row but are just 4-5 since then. In their last game, USC faced Northwestern. While Northwestern led most of the game, the game was still tight. They led by just two points at the end of the first half, and USC would tie the game with just 29 seconds left. Still, Northwestern would hit the final shot of the game, and go on to win the game 77-75.

Meanwhile, Purdue is 18-5 on the year, while sitting 10-2 in conference play, first in the Big Ten. They opened the year 7-1, including upsetting Alabama. Still, they would lose three of their next four before going on a seven-game win streak. After losing to Ohio State, they have won three straight, including a Purdue victory over Indiana. Last time out, they faced Iowa. The game would be tied at the end of the first half, but Purdue would take a lead early in the second half and never let it go, winning the game 90-81.

Here are the USC-Purdue College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: USC-Purdue Odds

USC: +12.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +640

Purdue: -12.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1000

Over: 147.5 (-105)

Under: 147.5 (-115)

How to Watch USC vs. Purdue

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

USC is ranked 59th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 49th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 86th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. USC has been stronger on the offensive side of the game this year. They are 91st in the nation in points per game while sitting 53rd in shooting efficiency this year. They have also moved the ball well this year, sitting 51st in the nation in assists per game, and 62nd in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Desmond Claude leads the way for USC this year. He leads the team scoring 16.2 points per game, while also adding 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Chibuzo Agbo. Agbo is second on the team in scoring with 11.8 points per game, while he also adds 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists this year. Finally, Wesley Yates III comes in with 11.7 points per game, while he adds 2.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. Further, he has 1.2 steals per game.

Saint Thomas leads the way in the front court this year, coming into the game leading the team in rebounds, assists, and steals per game. He comes in with 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game to go with his 10.6 points per game this year.

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue is ranked seventh in KenPom's current rankings. They are seventh in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 32nd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Purdue has also been solid on offense this year. They are 63rd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 11th in shooting efficiency. Further, they are 24th in assists per game, while also shooting great from three. Purdue is 18th in the nation in three-point shooting percentage this year.

Trey Kaufman-Renn has led the way for Purdue this year. He comes in with 18.7 points per game, while also leading the team with 6.3 rebounds per game. Kaufman-Renn also adds 2.5 assists per game this year.

Meanwhile, Braden Smith leads the way in assists and steals per game. He comes into the game with 8.6 assists per game while adding 2.5 steals per game. He is also scoring 16.4 points while adding 4.7 rebounds. He is joined in the backcourt by Fletcher Loyer. Loyer is scoring 13.8 points per game while adding 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this year.

Final USC-Purdue Prediction & Pick

While Purdue has the better offense, this could be a tight game. First, the two teams have similar defensive units. USC is 186th in the nation in points per game, but 172nd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Purdue is 72nd in opponent points per game, but 170th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, Purdue is 239th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, while USC is 141st. Finally, USC is 136th in the nation in turnovers per game, and 126th in opponent turnovers. Purdue is 75th in turnovers per game, and 79th in opponent turnovers. While Purdue should get the win, if they are anything but their normal efficiency in shooting the ball, it will be a very tight win for them.

Final USC-Purdue Prediction & Pick: USC +12.5 (-102)