It is a Central Division battle as the Utah Hockey Club visits the Dallas Stars. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Utah Hockey Club-Stars prediction and pick.

The Utah Hockey Club comes into the game at 36-30-13 on the year, which is good for sixth in the Central Division. The Utah Hockey Club has been eliminated from playoff contention. In their last game, they faced the Nashville Predators. After a scoreless first period, Nick Bjugstad and Josh Doan scored to give Utah the lead. Nashville would get one back in the second period, and then score the first two goals of the third period to give them the lead. Still, Dylan Guenther would score to tie the game. After a scoreless overtime, the game would go to a shootout where the Predators would take the win.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars are 50-31-6, placing them second in the Central Division. Still, the Stars are one of the top teams in the NHL. In their last game, they faced the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets struck first on a Nino Niederreiter goal to take the 1-0 lead. They would add a goal in the second period, and then in the third period, Kyle Connor would score twice. Connor Hellebuyck would stop all 25 shots he faced in the 4-0 victory.

Here are the Utah Hockey Club-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Utah Hockey Club-Stars Odds

Utah Hockey Club: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +164

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+124)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 6.5 (+116)

Under: 6.5 (-142)

How To Watch Utah Hockey Club vs Stars

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Utah Hockey Club Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for Utah is led by Clayton Keller. Keller leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 27 goals and 58 assists, good for 85 total points. He also has nine goals and 26 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Dylan Guenther joins Keller on the top line. He comes into the game fourth on the team in points but leads the team in goals, having 27 goals and 30 assists. Guenther also has 12 goals and 15 assists on the power play. Finally, Logan Cooley rounds out the line and has 22 goals plus 34 assists, sitting third on the team in points this year.

Meanwhile, Nick Schmaltz has been great this year, currently playing on the second line. Schmaltz is second on the team in points this year, coming in with 18 goals and 42 assists this year. He is joined on the line by Barrett Hayton. Hayton comes in with 19 goals and 24 assists this year, good for 43 points.

Karel Vejmelka is expected to be in goal for the Utah Hockey Club. He is 25-21-8 on the year with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Vejmelka is 3-1-1 in his last five games. He also has three games allowing just one goal.

Why the Stars Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Stars this year is led by Jason Robertson, who is second on the team in points and leads the team in goals. He comes into the game with 34 goals, 45 assists, and 79 total points. Meanwhile, he is joined on the line by Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen. Hintz is fourth on the team in points with 28 goals and 37 assists, good for 65 points. Rantanen has five goals and ten assists in his 17 games with the Stars.

Meanwhile, Matt Duchene is tied for the team lead in points while leading the team in assists. Duchene comes in with 30 goals and 51 assists, good for 81 total points. He is joined on the line by Mason Marchment, who has 21 goals and 25 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Mikael Granlund, who has seven goals and 14 assists in his 27 games with the Stars.

Casey DeSmith is expected to be in goal for the Dallas Stars. He is 14-7-2 on the year with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. DeSmith is 2-1-2 in his last five starts. He has allowed ten goals in his last two games but allowed just five goals in the three starts before that.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Stars come into the NHL game as heavy favorites. Still, they have struggled as of late. they have lost four straight games, and are giving up a bunch of goals. I the last four games they have given up 18 goals. Further, they have scored just ten. Meanwhile, Utah has won four of their last six games. They have scored 24 goals in those six games as well while giving up just 11. Take Utah in this one.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Stars Prediction & Pick: Utah Hockey Club +1.5 (-152)