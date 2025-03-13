ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Villanova-UConn prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Villanova-UConn.

Villanova gets one final chance to make this season right. The Wildcats won their Big East Tournament opener on Wednesday against Seton Hall. Now comes the hard part: fighting through a possible trio of UConn in the quarterfinals, Creighton in the semifinals, and St. John's in the final on Saturday. Villanova might have to beat each of the top three teams in the Big East to win this tournament and get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Anything less — just two wins instead of three — won't be enough. Villanova torched its resume with multiple late-season losses on top of a generally underwhelming Big East regular season. Coach Kyle Neptune is on the hot seat and is expected to be fired if he doesn't make the NCAA Tournament. It is legitimate and reasonable to think that he is coaching to save his job this week: Big East Tournament or bust. If he wins this event and goes to the Big Dance, Neptune can save himself and earn another season.

Anything less? He's gone. Few coaches are coaching under more pressure right now. Villanova has no more second chances. This is the last chance.

Here are the Villanova-UConn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Big East Tournament Odds: Villanova-UConn Odds

Villanova: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +158

UConn: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -192

Over: 136.5 (-110)

Under: 136.5 (-110)

How to Watch Villanova vs UConn

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Villanova Will Cover The Spread/Win

Villanova is playing for its season. The Wildcats very clearly need this game a lot more than UConn does. VU looked sharp in its win over Seton Hall on Wednesday night and can carry that form into this game against UConn.

Keep in mind that Villanova has generally outplayed UConn in two previous meetings this season. VU won a squeaker at home in Philadelphia and then lost narrowly on the road after having a 14-point lead midway through the second half. Villanova is a tough matchup for UConn. The Wildcats play strong defense against the Huskies and know how to contain UConn's offense. Given that this is the third meeting between the two teams this season, there are no secrets or hidden options UConn can suddenly use to figure out Villanova's defense. Given that the first two games between these teams have been close, one should expect a close game in part three. Since Villanova is getting 4.5 points, the betting calculus leans toward the Wildcats in this one.

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

UConn has struggled twice against Villanova. What are the odds that the Huskies will struggle a third time? UConn has been able to rest up before this game, while Villanova had to play a late-night game on Wednesday. UConn wants this Big East Tournament championship and should be ready to give Villanova a tougher time than what we have seen in the previous two meetings this season. UConn will have a vocal crowd in New York for this game. The Huskies should be able to significantly improve upon their previous performances against the Wildcats.

Final Villanova-UConn Prediction & Pick

The lean is to Villanova, but the Wildcats are not trustworthy. Wait for a second-half in-game bet here.

Final Villanova-UConn Prediction & Pick: Villanova +4.5