It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Virginia Tech-Clemson prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Virginia Tech-Clemson.

There are some showcase college basketball games on Saturday, but with over 100 games on the docket in what is the last massive-scale Saturday of the season, not every game can be a shiny diamond. Virginia Tech is limping to the finish line this season. Coach Mike Young is a sound tactician who can manage games and game-plan for opponents, but he needs dudes, and he doesn't have nearly enough at a program whose NIL operation has not been up to par. Virginia Tech is not pulling in players who can make NCAA Tournaments and compete at the top tier of the ACC. Virginia Tech has looked like a team which is bringing a knife to a gunfight most nights in the ACC. The Hokies have to be better in the realm of player acquisition. Mike Young at Tech can be compared to Shaheen Holloway at Seton Hall: The coach is not the problem; the NIL and player acquistion elements of the operation need to do better. Until that improvement occurs, Tech will lag behind the competition in the ACC, even in years (such as this one) in which the ACC isn't rising to a particularly high standard.

Here are the Virginia Tech-Clemson College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Virginia Tech-Clemson Odds

Virginia Tech: +17.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +1200

Clemson: -17.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -3000

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Clemson

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia Tech isn't a good team, and no one will convince you otherwise, but 17.5 points in a conference game late in the season is still a ton of points. Virginia Tech is not super talented, but the Hokies do compete. Even when they have played poorly or have shown their deficiencies, they still usually try hard. This is not a team which has given up on its coach; the quality of the athletes is simply not where it should be. Virginia Tech is going to play hard all 40 minutes, and as a bettor, you want to see that in a team which is an underdog of almost 20 points.

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia Tech is a bad team, something you would generally know if you followed the Hokies all season, but especially if you watched their atrocious performance against Boston College a few weeks ago, in which the Hokies scored just 36 points and only 11 in the first half. The talent gap between the Hokies and a Clemson team which still has an outside shot of tying Duke for the ACC championship (if the Blue Devils lose to North Carolina) is enormous, and Clemson will definitely want to put forth a good showing on Senior Day for a class which has lifted the Tigers to the Elite Eight and to considerable heights as a program. Don't expect Clemson to take it easy on Virginia Tech in this one.

Final Virginia Tech-Clemson Prediction & Pick

We think the spread is really well calibrated here, so we don't have a strong lean. Sit back and wait for a live play angle on this one.

Final Virginia Tech-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Clemson -17.5