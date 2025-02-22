ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Virginia Tech-Miami prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Virginia Tech-Miami.

There are some big games on Saturday, and then there is this one. Virginia Tech has had a brutal season. Coach Mike Young is a good X-and-O guy, but roster construction is where he has clearly fallen short. Virginia Tech simply does not have ACC-level talent. This team is too easily dominated and controlled by a modest assortment of ACC opponents. Virginia Tech's lack of high-end skill was exposed and magnified earlier this week in a historically bad 54-36 loss to a lowly Boston College team which is 3-12 in the ACC and is unlikely to even make the ACC Tournament. The ACC Tournament this year will invite 15 teams. In the 18-team ACC basketball standings, the bottom three teams do not qualify for the conference tournament. That's how bad Boston College is, and yet the Eagles absolutely smothered the Hokies. Virginia Tech hit just 29 percent of its field goals, 16 percent of all its 3-pointers, and only 38 percent of its attempted free throws against Boston College.

A clunker like that underscores why the Hokies are a non-factor in the ACC, preparing for an offseason in which they need to upgrade their roster by quite a lot.

Facing the Hokies are the Miami Hurricanes, who are limping to the end of a forgettable season in the ACC. Just two years ago, Miami went to the Final Four and was seemingly about to take off as a program. Instead, it has been just the opposite. Coach Jim Larranaga stepped down and this team has lost all direction. Can this team play with enough pride that it can grab a few more ACC wins before the end of its season? Let's see how much fight is left in this group.

Here are the Virginia Tech-Miami College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Virginia Tech-Miami Odds

Virginia Tech: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +118

Miami: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Miami

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia Tech, after the total humiliation of the Boston College loss, is bound to play a lot better, shoot a lot better, and score a lot better than it did in New England. Moreover, Miami is the worst team in the ACC, something no one would dispute at this point. Virginia Tech has already beaten Miami once this season; it can surely beat the Hurricanes twice. Miami has an interim head coach and is playing out the string. The Canes just lost to Florida State and show no real signs of authoring a clear-cut turnaround before the end of this season. This is a good bounce-back spot for the Hokies.

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia Tech is a below-average team, as we saw against Boston College. Don't be so sure that Tech will play a good game after the clunker against BC. This is just a bad team which will continue to struggle; don't expect significant improvement from a team which has not gotten better over the course of the season. Miami has beaten Notre Dame at home in ACC competition this season. It can certainly beat Virginia Tech as well. Tech is making the long commute from Chestnut Hill down to South Florida, late in the season. The Hokies' legs might not be there for this game. Miami might wear down Tech in the final minutes of regulation.

Final Virginia Tech-Miami Prediction & Pick

Miami shouldn't be favored over anyone, but Virginia Tech is not to be trusted. Pass.

Final Virginia Tech-Miami Prediction & Pick: Virginia Tech +2.5