ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 8 continues with a fight between Vitor Costa and Damian Pinas in the middleweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Costa-Pinas prediction and pick.

Vitor Costa (8-1) rides a four-fight first-round finish streak, blending KO power and slick guillotine submissions in Jungle Fight. The Jungle Fight double champ puts his eight-fight unbeaten streak on the line when he takes on Aruba's Damian Pinas on Week 8 of Dana White's Contender Series.

Damian Pinas (7-1) comes in hot after first-round knockout wins over Wesley da Silva Marques and Jhony Gregory. He looks to extend his three-fight first-round KO streak when he takes on Vitor Costa to secure his UFC contract on Tuesday night.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Vitor Costa-Damian Pinas Odds

Vitor Costa: +105

Damian Pinas: -135

Over 1.5 Rounds: +175

Under 1.5 Rounds: -230

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Vitor Costa will win

Last Fight: (W) Antônio Marco Guimarães – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 (3 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Vitor Costa steps into Contender Series with elite finishing instincts, highlighted by a streak of first-round stoppages blending knockout power and slick submissions. Costa’s ability to pressure early and threaten from multiple ranges places Damian Pinas in immediate danger, particularly if he gets caught in the opening scramble or striking exchange.

Pinas is powerful, but Costa’s relentless forward attack makes it hard for opponents to establish their rhythm, as he consistently lands heavy shots and hunts for openings to snatch the neck in transitions. Costa’s experience capturing gold in Jungle Fight proves his ability to maintain composure under fire and adapt across high-level rounds.

Costa’s recent evolutions in footwork, jab, and clinch work mean he can neutralize Pinas’s biggest strengths, turning wild exchanges into calculated opportunities for big finishes. If Costa keeps the contest from devolving into a pure brawl, he will leverage his grappling threat and keep Pinas guessing about where the attack will come next.

Ultimately, Costa’s championship experience, versatile arsenal, and finishing upside give him the advantage, likely resulting in another early stoppage or clear points win on Tuesday night. Expect Costa to overwhelm Pinas and showcase his UFC readiness in a statement performance.

Article Continues Below

Why Damian Pinas will win

Last Fight: (W) Wesley Silva – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 (6 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Damian Pinas brings raw knockout power and unrelenting aggression into Week 8, offering a style that can stifle Vitor Costa’s early momentum. Pinas’s recent run of first-round KOs showcases his ability to capitalize on pressure situations and find the finishing blow before opponents settle into their rhythm.

Costa is known for explosive starts, but Pinas stays composed in the pocket, waiting for opportunities to counter heavy-handed foes with simple, devastating punch combinations. If Costa overcommits or dives recklessly for submissions, Pinas’s timing and accuracy could punish those risks, swinging the fight with a single shot.

Pinas’s recent performances in Shooto Brazil have seen him handle adversity with sharper defense and improved octagon IQ, allowing him to survive early flurries and retaliate once the opponent slows. Against Costa, Pinas’s methodical pressure and confidence will force a measured pace, testing Costa’s discipline when the knockout isn’t immediate.

If Pinas survives the early blitz, his durability and punishing counters put him in position to take over the contest or secure a late-stage KO. That finishing instinct, coupled with readiness to brawl, makes Pinas a real threat to upset Costa and punch his ticket to the UFC this Tuesday.

Final Vitor Costa-Damian Pinas Prediction & Pick

Damian Pinas storms into the Contender Series matchup with the confidence and finishing power needed to shock Vitor Costa in the opening round. Pinas has a history of early knockouts, relentlessly pursuing the finish and forcing his opponents to react under heavy fire. His striking accuracy and explosiveness mean Costa won't have time to settle, as Pinas looks to capitalize before defensive adjustments are made.

Costa is dangerous in scrambles and has multiple tools for quick finishes, but Pinas’s composure in chaos and willingness to stand toe-to-toe give him the perfect recipe to catch Costa in exchanges. Pinas’s recent fights show improved head movement and cage control, allowing him to slip the first attack and counter with devastating shots. If Costa pushes forward recklessly, Pinas’s crisp counter-striking should find an opening for his biggest weapon.

One clean punch from Pinas could send Costa to the canvas early, with Pinas wasting no time to swarm for the finish and force a stoppage before the midpoint of the first round. Expect Damian Pinas to win by early KO—his aggression, timing, and confidence combine for a breakout UFC-level highlight against an aggressive but beatable foe this Tuesday.

Final Vitor Costa-Damian Pinas Prediction & Pick: Damian Pinas (-135), Under 1.5 Rounds (-230)