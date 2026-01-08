After winning the NBA Finals in seven games over the Indiana Pacers, the Oklahoma City Thunder are dominating the league, and even outsiders feel protective of what is forming. With Chandler Parsons weighing in on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, one idea cut through the noise fast: keep this core together at any cost.

Parsons went there. All the way there. “Let’s go straight MLB: No salary cap,” he said, half-joking but fully serious, as the Thunder sit atop the NBA at 31–7 and carry the weight of a defending champion.

"Let's go straight MLB: No salary cap." Chandler Parsons with a witty suggestion when talking about the Thunder 🗣 (via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/lAWWAFMnvD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 7, 2026

Parsons made the comments on Run It Back after Michelle Beadle asked whether the NBA’s second apron rules could hurt elite teams, like the Thunder. He pushed back, but not without hesitation. “I don’t think so. I think there’s a salary cap. If you stay within that, I think it’s all equal amongst all the teams,” Parsons said. Then came the pause. The part that mattered most. “But yeah, I wish there weren’t certain rules that stop someone from re-signing with that team or from walking and breaking up a possible dynasty situation.”

Why this Thunder run feels different

That word hangs heavy. Dynasty. The Thunder earned it as they won the NBA Finals last year. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander captured Finals MVP and league MVP. The system works. The roles fit. Under the arena lights, this group plays calm and ruthless at the same time.

Chandler Parsons made his stance clear. “Like it in OKC, I don’t want to see them break up,” he said. “I want to see those guys stick together. And I want to see how good they be, how dominant they can be.” He added that the league has “done a pretty solid job,” but admitted this Thunder situation feels unique.

Fans feel it too. The crowd roars earlier now. Expectations arrive faster. This Thunder season no longer feels like a surprise. It feels like a warning. So here’s the question echoing through Oklahoma City: if this core stays intact, how long can the Thunder keep owning the league?