The Boston Bruins continue their homestand as they face the Minnesota Wild. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Bruins prediction and pick.

The Wild come into the game at 31-18-4 on the year, which places them in third in the Central Division. This will be the fifth straight game on the road for the Wild. They won their first three, including a Wild win over Montreal. In their last game, they faced the Ottawa Senators. The Senators would score first on a shorthanded foal from Josh Norris. They would then add two more goals in the second period, and score three goals on the power play in the first three minutes of the third period. The Wild would not be able to find the back of the net and would fall 6-0.

Meanwhile, the Bruins are 26-22-6 on the year, placing them in sixth in the Atlantic Division, and outside of a playoff position. This has the Bruins considering moves at the trade deadline. In their last game, the Bruins faced the New York Rangers. The Bruins struck first on a power play goal from Charlie McAvoy, but JT Miller would tie the game for the Rangers. Still, David Pastrnak would score to give the Bruins the lead heading into the second period, where they would add two more goals to lead 4-1. JT Miller would score again for the Rangers in the third, but David Pastrnak would add two goals in the period to complete his hat trick as the Bruins won the game 6-3.

Here are the Wild-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Bruins Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-245)

Moneyline: +108

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+194)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Wild vs Bruins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Wild is led by Matt Boldy with Kirill Kaprizov still out of the lineup. Boldy is third on the team in points coming in with 18 goals and 27 assists. He also has six goals and seven assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Mats Zuccarello and Joel Eriksson Ek. Zuccarello is fourth on the team in points with 12 goals and 24 assists, while Eriksson Ek is sixth on the team in points with nine goals and 14 assists.

Marco Rossi leads the way on the second line. He comes in with 18 goals and 28 assists, sitting second on the team in points. He also has five goals and five assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Frederick Gaudreau has been solid on the third line this year. He comes into the game fifth on the team in points with ten goals and 13 assists.

Filip Gustavsson is expected to be in goal for the Wild in this one. He is 20-11-3 on the year with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He is sixth in the NHL in wins and ninth in save percentage this year. Gustavss did struggle last time out, giving up six goals on 52 shots, but had won the previous two, giving up just three goals combined in those two games.

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

David Pastrnak leads the way for the Bruins this year, leading the team in goals, assists, and points. He comes into the game with 27 goals and 38 assists, good for 65 points. Further, he has six goals and nine assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie. Zacha is third on the team in points with 12 goals and 20 assists this year. Geekie is fifth on the team in points this year, coming in with 15 goals and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, Brad Marchand leads the second line for the Bruins. He has 19 goals and 23 assists this year, sitting second on the team in points this season. He is joined on the second line by Elias Lindholm. Lindholm comes in with nine goals and 19 assists, sitting fourth on the team in points.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to be in goal for the Bruins in this one. He is 17-17-4 on the year with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. He took his second win in his last three games last time out, giving up three goals on 25 shots.

Final Wild-Bruins Prediction & Pick

While the Bruins come in as the favorite in terms of odds in this NHL game. This will be a tight matchup. The Wild are scoring 2.89 goals per game this year while sitting 11th in the NHL in goals against per game. The Bruins are 25th in the NHL in defense, and scoring just 2.76 goals per game this year. The Wild have been the better team overall as of late and will get the win here.

Final Wild-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Wild ML (+108)