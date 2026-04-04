The New York Mets are addressing early concerns by strengthening their bullpen with a veteran addition. As the club looks to stabilize its relief corps, the signing of Luke Jackson brings experienced depth to the organization during the early stages of the 2026 MLB season.

The Mets signed Jackson, a 34-year-old right-handed reliever, to a minor league deal. The move adds a proven arm as the bullpen continues to take shape.

Jackson brings more than a decade of experience, including a key role with the Atlanta Braves during their 2021 World Series run. The former Braves reliever remains a viable option for teams seeking dependable innings.

The agreement allows Jackson to build up in the minors before a potential call-up. This approach provides the Mets with flexibility while they evaluate his readiness.

The New York Post Sports' Jon Heyman reported the deal on X, formerly Twitter, crediting The Athletic’s Will Sammon with first breaking the news.

“Mets sign veteran righthanded reliever Luke Jackson. Minors deal. @WillSammon 1st”

Mets sign veteran righthanded reliever Luke Jackson. Minors deal. @WillSammon 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 4, 2026

In 2025, the right-hander made appearances for the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners before finishing the season in Triple-A with the Tacoma Rainiers, moving between organizations throughout the year.

The Mets’ pitching has been tested early, making the deal a logical one. The club gains additional depth without committing an immediate roster spot.

The move also reflects a broader emphasis on pitching depth across the league, where bullpen reliability has become increasingly critical in managing workloads and navigating the demands of a long regular season.

Additionally, the veteran reliever brings postseason experience that could prove valuable later in the year. His track record adds credibility to the bullpen mix.

As the Mets move ahead in the 2026 season, the signing reflects a measured approach by the front office. The organization continues to strengthen depth while maintaining flexibility for future roster decisions.