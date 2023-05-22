On Friday, May 19, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar released a remix to the Renaissance track America Has a Problem. The track comes from her seventh studio album, Renaissance, for which Beyonce is currently on tour. The album is a Grammy Award winner. The remix with Kendrick Lamar introduces a new theme for the song, according to People.

America Has a Problem keeps the same dance beat as the original, but it introduces Lamar a few seconds in. “Hold up, wait a minute / Even AI gotta practice clonin’ Kendrick / The double entendre, the encore remnants / I bop like tin men, the opps need 10 men.” These lyrics introduce the theme of AI in creative realms like music and writing.

Beyonce and Lamar compliment each other well with their flow and delivery. Each performer is excellent on their own, and together the two of them create something completely unique, like it was created by one person. This wasn’t the first time the two of them collaborated either. Her Lemonade album had Kendrick Lamar featured on the song Freedom.

This remix comes after Beyonce, at 41 years old, secured four Grammys at the 2023 award ceremony. This made her the most decorated Grammy performer in history.

Other than winning Grammys and dropping remixes, Beyonce’s is currently on the Eurpoean leg of her Renaissance World Tour. The tour kicked off on May 10, and will move throughout Europe, before returning to North America on July 8 in Toronto. The tour will end on Sept. 27. The mother of three has been keeping busy.