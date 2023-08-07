It's the summer of giving on the concert tour trail… well, at least if you're one of the two biggest female pop stars of your generation. First, it was reported on Thursday that Taylor Swift had given $100,000 bonuses to every trucker on her trucking staff as a show of appreciation for all their hard work on her Eras Tour. Now, not to be outclassed, Beyoncé has made her own selfless gesture — she paid $100,000 to keep the DC Metrorail system open an hour later than its regular run schedule so that fans at her Summerfield, Maryland Renaissance Tour concert would be able to get home after the show. Inclement weather in the DC area was projected to force the concert to start late, so Beyoncé decided to make lemonade out of lemons. Wherever would she have learned that?

As a statement put out by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) explained, “Due to inclement weather that may delay the start of tonight’s Renaissance World Tour at FedExField, Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced. The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses.”

Hold Up #Beyhive🐝, Metro & Renaissance Tour will extend the last train by an extra hour to weather the storm. The last Silver Line train toward Ashburn tonight will now depart Morgan Boulevard at 1:04 a.m. Learn more: https://t.co/pbsSabetaC #wmata pic.twitter.com/qVU6tiSmUy — Metro Forward (@wmata) August 7, 2023

That's a mic drop moment if I've ever heard one.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Similarly, Taylor Swift traded in her bad blood for good vibes when she surprised the Denver, Colorado-based Shomotion trucking company with bonuses more than ten times the standard range. As Michael Scherkenbach, found and CEO of Shomotion, explained to CNN — his company is one of two transportation companies used by the tour, and “my company handles transportation of the stage and structure, pretty much the skeleton that everything hangs on at the concert venue.”

Scherkenbach declined to say how many of his staff received the large bonus, but did reveal the combined trucking crews accounted for almost 50 members. He added that while there is a standard expected bonus, “the typical amount is $5,000 to $10,000 each. So this large amount is unbelievable.”

Not that Beyoncé and Taylor Swift meant to compete in any way against each other, but it is interesting that both donations were in the same exact six-figure amount. And it raises an interesting theoretical question — wouldn't it be great if going forward, all big-time music industry beefs could be settled by dueling $100,000 donation gestures? Imagine if Guns ‘N Roses and Nirvana had settled their differences by making competing $100,000 donations to their favorite hair sal0n and coffee shop, respectively. Or if Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. gave the same sum to their favorite West Coast and East Coast bagel shops. And wouldn't it be uplifting if, for every rapper Nicki Minaj has beef with, she gave $100,000 to each of her favorite charities — actually, cancel that one, Nicki might end up broke.

The point is, competitive donating could become the new way to feud in the music industry. Instead of throwing shade, let's donate enough money to install shade covers at a local needy park or community center. Instead of beefing, donate to a farm so they can acquire more land and let their cattle roam more freely. Beyoncé and Taylor Swift may be ushering in a new era of giving, a renaissance of relief — let's just hope the rest of the industry follows suit, and doesn't shake it off.