Tina Knowles is debunking the rumor that her daughter Beyoncé brings a toilet around with her while she's on tour. A viral photo showed a box that was labeled “Beyoncé Toilet Seats.”

Tina spoke to TMZ at LAX and says that “Beyoncé's tour uses the boxes to position fans on stage.” She also noted that the boxes do not actually contain toilet seats which is what some outlet reported.

She also defended her daughter saying that she is not a diva that carries a custom made toilet seat calling the rumor “so ridiculous.”

Beyoncé began her Renaissance World Tour back in May and has since hit France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and more. She entered the North American dates in June first stopping in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The 16-track album arrived on July 29, 2022 and has since earned the most-awarded Grammy winner in history with four awards: Renaissance won best dance/electronic album, “Break My Soul” won best dance/electronic recording, “Plastic Off the Sofa” won best traditional R&B performance, and “Cuff It” snagged the best R&B song.

If you haven't caught Beyoncé on tour already look at the remaining dates:

AUGUST

16 – Tampa, Florida, Raymond James Stadium

18 – Miami, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium

21 – St. Louis, Missouri, Dome At Americas Cente

24 – Phoenix, Arizona, State Farm Stadium

26 – Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium

30 – San Francisco, California, Levi’s Stadium

SEPTEMBER

02 – Inglewood, California, Sofi Stadium

11 – Vancouver, Canada, BC Place

13 – Seattle, Washington, Lumen Field

18 – Kansas City, Kansas, Arrowhead Stadium

21 – Dallas, Texas, AT&T Stadium

23 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium

OCTOBER

01 – Kansas City, Kansas, GEHA Field

You can purchase tickets for the concert via her official website www.beyonce.com.