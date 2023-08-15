Tina Knowles is debunking the rumor that her daughter Beyoncé brings a toilet around with her while she's on tour. A viral photo showed a box that was labeled “Beyoncé Toilet Seats.”
Tina spoke to TMZ at LAX and says that “Beyoncé's tour uses the boxes to position fans on stage.” She also noted that the boxes do not actually contain toilet seats which is what some outlet reported.
She also defended her daughter saying that she is not a diva that carries a custom made toilet seat calling the rumor “so ridiculous.”
Beyoncé began her Renaissance World Tour back in May and has since hit France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and more. She entered the North American dates in June first stopping in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The 16-track album arrived on July 29, 2022 and has since earned the most-awarded Grammy winner in history with four awards: Renaissance won best dance/electronic album, “Break My Soul” won best dance/electronic recording, “Plastic Off the Sofa” won best traditional R&B performance, and “Cuff It” snagged the best R&B song.
If you haven't caught Beyoncé on tour already look at the remaining dates:
AUGUST
16 – Tampa, Florida, Raymond James Stadium
18 – Miami, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium
21 – St. Louis, Missouri, Dome At Americas Cente
24 – Phoenix, Arizona, State Farm Stadium
26 – Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium
30 – San Francisco, California, Levi’s Stadium
SEPTEMBER
02 – Inglewood, California, Sofi Stadium
11 – Vancouver, Canada, BC Place
13 – Seattle, Washington, Lumen Field
18 – Kansas City, Kansas, Arrowhead Stadium
21 – Dallas, Texas, AT&T Stadium
23 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium
OCTOBER
01 – Kansas City, Kansas, GEHA Field
You can purchase tickets for the concert via her official website www.beyonce.com.