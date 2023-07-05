Those hoping to catch Beyoncé's “Renaissance” tour stop in Pittsburgh, PA will be disappointed to find out that the show has been canceled according to the venue.

Acrisure Stadium — formerly Heinz Field — took to social media to make the disappointing news. “Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately, the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the ‘Renaissance' world tour will not be taking place,” they said in a statement. “Refunds will automatically be issued at [the] point of purchase. If you have any questions or issues regarding your ticket order, please contact your point of purchase.”

While far away from Pittsburgh, Beyoncé's tour will stop in Philadelphia, PA, on July 12. The “Renaissance” world tour is Beyoncé's first headlining tour since 2016 and began in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10. She's now making her way through America and will make stops in Nashville, Minneapolis, Chicago, East Rutherford, and more during this leg of the tour. The tour is set to close out in Kansas City on October 1 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The tour is in support of Beyoncé's latest album, Renaissance. The whole album is usually represented in the setlists as the singer also plays her greatest hits throughout the set (which is split into six acts). Renaissance was Beyoncé's first album since 2016's Lemonade — coinciding with her last solo headlining tour.

For Acrisure Stadium, while it stinks to miss out on a Beyoncé concert, they will have Ed Sheeran making a stop on his “Mathmatics” tour on July 8.