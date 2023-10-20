Ali Krieger is in her “Beyoncé Lemonade era” amid her divorce from Ashlyn Harris. For those unfamiliar with Beyoncé's Lemonade, that's where she discusses her relationship issues with husband Jay-Z and his infidelity. Krieger tweeted, “Preparing for playoffs in my Beyoncé lemonade era,” in a screenshot per TMZ. Harris filed for divorce a couple of weeks ago. Krieger is insinuating that the professional soccer player cheated on her with Sophia Bush since the two are rumored to be dating.

Krieger's brother, Kyle Krieger, hyped her up under the post writing, “This is your final warning, you know I give you life. If you try this s*** again, you gone lose your wife.” The quote is from Beyoncé's “Sorry” which is found on the Lemonade album. Kyle also added, “Love you and so proud of you!! These hoes ain’t loyal!! But me and your fans are!”

Krieger and Harris were married for four years and they share one son together.

Sophia Bush Files For Divorce From Grant Hughes

Bush also recently filed for divorce after 13 months of marriage to now-ex-husband Grant Hughes. The One Tree Hill star filed for divorce because they “weren’t getting enough time with each other” the source alleges per Us Weekly.

“It wasn’t ugly and they are still supporting each other,” the source continued. “They want each other to be happy and for their nonprofit to continue to thrive.”

The actress was previously married to Chad Michael Murray who also starred in One Tree Hill. They got married in 2005. She initially filed for an annulment and after her petition was denied, the former couple later finalized their divorce in 2006.

Bush and Harris have not publicly announced their relationship.