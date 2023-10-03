Beyoncé recently announced that her Renaissance World Tour will be on the big screen starting December 1.

The superstar debuted the trailer after her tour's last stop in Kansas City, Missouri. The project, entitled Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, traces the journey of the world tour, “from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri,” according to the description of the trailer on YouTube.

The trailer opens with Beyoncé in a lime green dress, greeting the camera. “When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” the singer says in a voice-over as a black-and-white video of her and her daughter, Blue Ivy, doing yoga poses, play. Her twins, Sir and Rumi, also appear in the next clips.

“The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged,” she continues as videos of the audience, some in tears, and her backup dancers play in the background.

“Start over. Start fresh. Create the new. That's what Renaissance is about,” Beyoncé proclaims. The Renaissance tour, her first solo tour in seven years, kicked off at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden in early May.

The tour was projected to have generated $4.5 billion to the American economy, as much as the 2008 Beijing Olympics did to China, per New York Times.

“At any point, they could close their eyes and be right back there and take it with them,” Beyoncé intones as more clips from the 56 shows in 39 cities and seven countries are shown. She adds to the camera when asked what she felt about the tour, “I feel liberated. I have transitioned into a new animal.”

The trailer closes out with the date the film is coming out, “12.01,” in theaters.