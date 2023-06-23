Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a smash hit in theaters, and the third film in the Spider-Man trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse, was set to come out in March 2024. However, according to artists who worked on the film, there's “no way” that the film makes its anticipated release date.

A recent feature from Vulture detailed the horrible working conditions of Across the Spider-Verse, and among the many revelations in that report including the overbearing nature of Phil Lord, the 70-hour work weeks, and Amy Pascal's cold response to the reports of rendering images five times over, one is that the artist doesn't expect Beyond the Spider-Verse to make its March 29, 2024 release date.

One of the artists featured in the article said, “Oh, they probably worked on it at the same time.” There’s no way that movie’s coming out then. There’s been progress on the pre-production side of things. But as far as the production side goes, the only progress that’s been made on the third one is any exploration or tests that were done before the movie was split into two parts. Everyone’s been fully focused on Across the Spider-Verse and barely crossing the finish line. And now it’s like, Oh, yeah, now we have to do the other one.”

To further prove this point, one of the artists debunked the theory that Across the Spider-Verse had been in the can for three-to-six weeks. That artist said, “We did have more time than we would normally have on a film waiting for things, maybe to get feedback. And we did have time when the pipeline wasn’t chockablock full. But I got to say, from my perspective, that was a remarkable gift. We are often so back to back with work, we never get the time to stop and let a film breathe and let it develop into what it needed to be.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The report that Beyond the Spider-Verse won't make its release date shouldn't be that surprising. Animated films do take time — Across the Spider-Verse took five years (yes, including a pandemic) — and while the finished product was beautiful, hearing about the conditions under which it was made is upsetting. Plus, one of the film's leads, Hailee Steinfeld, revealed that she hasn't even started recording lines for the third Spider-Man film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was the sequel to Into the Spider-Verse. It followed Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) as he teamed up with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) among a bevy of other Spider-People to take on the Spot (Jason Schwartzman). The ending of the film is a massive cliffhanger that will have to be resolved, but it seems like fans will have to wait longer than expected to see the payoff in Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.