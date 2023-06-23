Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a technical wonder — the animation is some of the finest that silver screens have ever shown. However, it was not all peaches and cream, especially for the animators themselves as some have spoken out against the “unsustainable working conditions” on the film.

Vulture released a long feature on the artists behind Across the Spider-Verse. One thing uncovered was that the working conditions on the film were not ideal and that it is not sustainable going forward. It was so bad that 100 artists left the production before the animated Spider-Man film could be completed.

One of the artists claimed that they had to revise their renders five times in a row during the final rendering stage. The feature also reveals that some artists worked 11 hours a day during 70-hour work weeks. To make matters worse, Sony executive Amy Pascal said, “If the story isn’t right, you have to keep going until it is.” She added, “I guess, Welcome to making a movie.”

Furthermore, one of the producers of Across the Spider-Verse, Phil Lord, was constantly breathing down the neck of the animation workers. Vulture's report claims that with Lord, “nothing is ever final or approved.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse features a ton of various animation styles from a comic book style to LEGO (which was excellently done by a teenager). There's no doubt that the product on the screen is amazing and that the hard work paid off, but these conditions do not sound susceptible to future installments in the series.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.