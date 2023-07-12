Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark put Oklahoma and Texas Football in their place at Big 12 media day.

After Yormark was asked about Oklahoma and Texas “carrying the conference” in recruiting, Yormark disagreed. “I don’t think they’ve carried the conference in recruiting. They haven’t been in our championship game the past few years,” per Brett McMurphy via twitter.

While these statements come amidst Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12 Conference for the SEC after the 2023-24 school year, Yormark has a point, but only for the past two years. Neither Oklahoma nor Texas have advanced to the Big 12 Championship Game the past two years. Baylor and Kansas State are the two most recent conference champions, so in that regard Yormark is correct.

However, prior to the 2021-2022 season, Oklahoma in particular dominated the Big 12 Championship Game, winning four straight years (2017-2020). Three of Oklahoma's Big 12 Championship Game MVPs — Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts — went on to become starting NFL quarterbacks. That in itself would signify Oklahoma as carrying the conference in at least quarterback recruiting.

Texas on the other hand had its lone recent appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game in 2018, when they lost to Oklahoma. However, they recently recruited one of the most famous recruits in Arch Manning. Either way, both Oklahoma and Texas are in the top two for Big 12 Championship Game wins, providing an argument to Yormark's point.

So while Oklahoma and Texas may not have carried their conference the past two years, they still have boasted two of the top Big 12 programs since the championship game began. Both Sooners and Longhorns fans have plenty to be proud of and to contest Yormark's point.