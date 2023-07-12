Conference realignment and expansion in college sports have become prominent in recent years with no sign of it slowing down any time soon. The Big 12, SEC and Big Ten all will have new members in 2023 and 2024 and the Big 12 is apparently looking toward adding more schools after Oklahoma and Texas leave next year.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said the conference has a plan in place should it elect to increase from 12 schools. The conference will have 14 schools competing in 2023 with the addition of Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF.

“If we stay at 12, we're perfectly fine with that,” Yormark said. “If something presents itself that provides value and aligns with our goals, starting with the board, we'll pursue it.”

Yormark did not oversee the negotiations that led to the departure of two of the Big 12's most storied members and the addition of four new ones. He's been involved heavily in further expansion talks and the conference's new media rights agreement though, which was signed three months after he took over as commissioner.

One school that has been linked heavily to joining the Big 12 is Colorado. With the arrival of Deion Sanders as head coach of the Colorado football team, the school has gotten plenty of buzz and would make for an intriguing addition to any conference should it leave the Pac-12.

Brett Yormark kept his cards close to the chest when discussing potential plans for Big 12 expansion, but it seems obvious that the conference will at the very least entertain the notion in the near future.