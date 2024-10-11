After the success of Young Sheldon, which will launch a spin-off (Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage), Tthe Big Bang Theory will be getting another offshoot.

It is being reported that a Big Bang Theory spin-off following Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, and Lauren Lapkus' characters is taking shape for Max. All three actors have signed talent-holding deals from Warner Bros Television.

The spin-off was originally announced a year and a half ago, according to Deadline. However, there are no new details other than the returning cast members. Chuck Lorre will once again develop the series.

Sources told Deadline that the series is “in early stages of development with no green light yet.” The script for the pilot is still being written.

Kevin Sussman was first introduced to The Big Bang Theory in Season 2. He plays Stuart Bloom, the owner of the comic book store the guys frequently visit. After being a recurring character in Seasons 2-5, Sussman became a starring cast member in Seasons 6 and 8-12.

Brian Posehn and Lauren Lapkus did not have major roles in the series. Posehn was first introduced in Season 6 as Bert, a geologist at Caltech. He became a pivotal cast member in the final season, appearing in the series finale.

Lapkus was first introduced as Denise in Season 11. She is an employee of Stuart's comic book shop. Her final appearance came in the 22nd episode of the final season.

The Big Bang Theory and its spin-offs

The Big Bang Theory's first spin-off, Young Sheldon, recently concluded on CBS. It premiered on September 25, 2017, and ended on May 16, 2024.

Young Sheldon depicted the early life of Sheldon Cooper, who was played by Jim Parsons in The Big Bang Theory. The series chronicles his journey through high school and his undergraduate studies.

Iain Armitage took over the role of Sheldon in the prequel spin-off. Parsons did return as the narrator of the series and also executive produced it. He also returned in the series finale in an on-screen role alongside his Big Bang Theory co-star, Mayim Bialik.

The series also starred Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts. In the sixth season, Emily Osment joined the series as Mandy McAllister.

The final season premiered on February 15, 2024. It concluded on May 16, 2024. The two-part finale dealt with the death of George Cooper Sr. (Barber) and the aftermath.

Now, a spin-off of Young Sheldon, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, is coming. The series will star Jordan and Osment in the title roles and presumably chronicle their journey as young parents.

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage will also feature the returns of Young Sheldon stars Perry, Revord, and Potts. They will have guest star appearances in the first season.

Perhaps Big Bang Theory stars will make their way into the new spin-off led by Sussman, Posehn, and Lapkus. Someone like Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) would be a natural fit, given his relationship with Stuart.

In the series, Stuart had to live with Howard and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch). This was due to his store burning down.