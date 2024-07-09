Big Brother 26 is coming soon to CBS, and there’s a small glimpse of what the house will look like this season.

US Weekly had an exclusive first look at what’s to come, and it’s looking…orange. At least several of the areas are. But there’s also some blue trim and white.

Beyond that, ET got a sneak peek of the house’s living room and lounge. Those areas are also orange, with an outdoor vibe in the living room. However, the sci-fi lounge is much darker, differentiating itself from the orange theme. It has math-themed wallpaper, sci-fi tech, and neon lighting. There’s also a fish tank in the back.

So, there’s orange and tech throughout. And that won’t be all…

According to CBS, the theme this time around is going to be BB AI. It seems like a good angle, considering the hype and controversy around artificial intelligence.

That means we can expect some tech to be incorporated into the show. They did this in the past with Big Brother 20, which featured the BB App Store and a hacker twist.

“From summer camp, to tech, to the multiverse, Big Brother loves to put a twist on tropical and pop culture themes,” Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, executive producers for the show, said in a press release. “This summer’s BB AI theme promises to bring the fun, the comedy and the unexpected game play that is a hallmark of Big Brother.”

About Big Brother

The show’s official logline reads: “Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000.”

Last year, ET reported that Matt, Jag, and Bowie Jane entered finale night — all with hopes of winning the grand prize.

SPOILER ALERT: After 100 days of being locked inside the house, the three contestants participated in a three-section final Head of Household competition. The endurance challenge consisted of sitting on big bubbles, being thrown against a haunted house, being dipped in scrambled eggs, and being shot with paint.

Bowie Jane dropped out. From there, Matt and Jag settled on who would drop next with a game of paper, rock, scissors. Matt won and ended up winning part 1 of the final HOH.

So, Jag and Bowie Jane had to face off in part 2, where they had to put all the competitions from the season in the right order. Jag won.

Finally, in part three, Matt and Jag had to separate fact from fiction in statements about their housemates. It came down to a tiebreaker question, and Jag won it.

He picked Matt to bring with him to the finale, where ultimately, Jag was voted the winner by his outcasted housemates from The Jury.

Who will be in this new season? And how is AI going to play a part?

Find out as Julie Chen will host Big Brother Season 26 and debuts with a two-night premiere on July 17 and 18 at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. It will also be available to stream live or on-demand on Paramount+.