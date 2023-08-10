“Big Brother” kicked out a contestant after it was found that they said a racial slur on the recorded live feed. Luke Valentine, who was participating in the 25th season of the show, is no longer an active contestant. The CBS show released a statement following the incident.

“Luke violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur,” CBS and producers told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday (Aug. 9). “He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

In the clip, which had gone viral on social media, Valentine is heard saying, “We’re in the f—king G’s room, n–ga!” After realizing what he had just, he immediately covered his mouth in horror and attempted to correct himself by saying, “Dude.”

Valentine's fellow houseguests, Cory, Hisam, and Jared heard the remark. Cory and Hisam looked at Valentine in horror while Jared, who is Black, said he didn't care about the remark. Valentine apologized directly to Jared but he just brushed it off. There are four other Black houseguests this season: Cirie Fields, Mecole Hayes, Kirsten Elewin, and Felicia Cannon. However, the aforementioned Black houseguests were not in the room for Valentine's remark.

This is the first time a houseguest has been removed from Big Brother due to using a racial slur.

Big Brother airs on CBS Wednesdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. You can also watch the show on Paramount +.