Netflix has announced that the upcoming season 7 of the Emmy-winning adult animated series, Big Mouth, will not be the end of the show. The streaming platform renewed the show for an eighth season, which will also be its last. The final season will serve as a goodbye for both Big Mouth and its spinoff, Human Resources, which will also be ending with its upcoming second season, per Deadline.

Human Resources will premiere its final season in the coming months, and its characters and storylines will flow into the new episodes of the Big Mouth series. With the pickup of season 8, Big Mouth becomes the longest-running scripted original series in Netflix history, excluding of Kids & Family programming, surpassing Grace and Frankie, which ran for seven seasons.

Big Mouth follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality, and coming of age. It was inspired by the childhood experiences of creators Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg. Kroll leads the show’s voice cast, which also includes John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, and Jenny Slate.

The show has received critical acclaim for its honest and hilarious portrayal of the challenges of puberty and adolescence. Billy Wee, Netflix Director of Adult Animation, said, “Big Mouth is a towering achievement in animated comedy that will make Netflix history for its longevity. We are thrilled that we still have two more hilarious seasons to share with fans before this brilliant coming of age story reaches its conclusion.”