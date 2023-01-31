Another game for the Golden State Warriors, another history for Stephen Curry.

On Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Curry exploded for 38 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field. He was 8-of-14 from deep and recorded eight rebounds and 12 assists to lead Golden State to the 128-120 win in the contest. In the process, he surpassed Wilt Chamberlain for the most field goals in Warriors franchise history.

Curry entered the night with 7,210 field goals in his career with the Dubs, second behind Chamberlain’s 7,216. After his performance against the Thunder, he now has 7,222 and counting, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

￼ Stephen Curry (GSW): 38 pts, 12 ast (12-20 FG) at OKC. 7,222 career made FG, passes Wilt Chamberlain (7,216) for most made FG in Warriors history Most Career Made FG

Warriors History Stephen Curry 7,222

Wilt Chamberlain 7,216

Rick Barry 6,466 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 31, 2023

Of course this is just an addition to the number of team records that Stephen Curry holds, a testament to how important he has been for the franchise. He is already the franchise leader in 3-pointers (of course!), points (well, duh) and games played among many others.

Curry should only add more to his tally as he continues his career with Golden State. While he is already 34 years old, he has plenty of basketball left in him. And when it’s all said and done, there is no denying that he’ll go down as the greatest Warriors player ever.

The Warriors play the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets in back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Sure enough, it’s another opportunity for Curry to add more to his statistical feats with the Dubs and maybe break anther record on the way. It’ll certainly be nice to see Steph get a triple-double since he has just 10 so far in his career and he almost had one on Monday!