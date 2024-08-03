Big Sean and Jhene Aiko have been an intriguing duo in both music and love. The couple, who met in 2012 and started dating on and off since their 2016 album Twenty88, has captured fans’ hearts with their public displays of affection and musical collaborations. However, despite being together for eight years, the pair has yet to tie the knot. In a candid discussion on Charlamagne Tha God’s Out Of Context podcast, Big Sean opened up about the reasons behind this decision and offered a glimpse into their relationship dynamics, per JustJared.

Navigating the Highs and Lows

During the podcast, Big Sean addressed the elephant in the room when Charlamagne humorously inquired if the couple had secretly gotten married. With a laugh, Sean debunked any rumors, stating, “No, no, there has not been a secret industry marriage.” He then delved into the complexities of their relationship, acknowledging that, like any couple, they’ve faced their share of challenges. “It’s a little personal, you know what I mean?” Big Sean said. “But just like any people who have dealt with love, we’ve had our ups and downs, you know what I’m saying? And I think it’s still finding the right navigation through it all.”

The rapper, now a father of one, emphasized the importance of working through these issues before taking the plunge into marriage. “To me, marriage symbolizes like the best relationship,” he explained. However, he also expressed his concerns about the institution of marriage, citing high divorce rates and an “almost fear-based way of thinking” surrounding it. This cautious approach seems to stem from a desire to avoid rushing into something as significant as marriage without fully understanding the implications and responsibilities that come with it.

Love, Parenthood, and Future Prospects

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko’s relationship took a significant turn in November 2022 with the birth of their first child, Noah Hasani. This joyous occasion marked a new chapter for the couple, who had already been navigating the complexities of a blended family. Aiko also has a 15-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, from her previous relationship with O’Ryan, the younger brother of R&B star Omarion. Despite the added responsibilities of parenthood, the couple has continued to focus on nurturing their relationship and personal growth.

Charlamagne, offering his wisdom as someone who’s been in a long-term relationship for over twenty-six years, reminded Sean that ups and downs are part of the journey. “The work’s never gonna stop,” Charlamagne said, emphasizing the continuous effort required to maintain a healthy relationship. Big Sean echoed this sentiment, acknowledging that there’s still “a lot of work that needs to be done” in their relationship before considering marriage.

As the couple continues to navigate the complexities of love, parenthood, and their careers, fans can only speculate about what the future holds for Big Sean and Jhene Aiko. Whether they decide to walk down the aisle or not, one thing remains clear: their commitment to each other and their willingness to work through challenges make them a power couple worth watching. For now, they seem content focusing on their family and personal growth, taking things one day at a time.