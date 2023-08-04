Well, it's finally happening. After all of the rumors swirling around Oregon and Washington's decision, it's official. Both the Ducks and Huskies are leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten. The move, which was rumored to be “losing momentum” just an hour ago, was confirmed by Dan Wetzel.

“The Big Ten is in the final stages of negotiating an expansion to 18 teams and adding the Universities of Oregon and Washington, industry sources told Yahoo Sports. The move adds a Pacific Northwest presence to the arrival of USC and UCLA while bringing two known football brands to the Big Ten’s broadcast offerings.”

The move now means that the Big 10 is expanding to 18 teams for the next few years. It's worth noting that while the deal isn't official yet, both Oregon and Washington have agreed in principle to this transfer.

Oregon and Washington are just the latest teams to leave the once-prestigious Pac-12. Earlier this year, it was reported that Colorado, USC, and UCLA have defected. Colorado moved to the Big 12, while the other two teams defected over to the Big 10 as well. The departures aren't ending anytime soon, too: the same report from Wetzel notes that Arizona State, Arizona, and Utah could follow Colorado to the Big 12.

This is a momentous moment for the college football landscape. The 108-year old league is down to just four teams now after the two team's departure to the Big Ten, with Cal, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State staying. Disbandment is a very real possibility: a crazy thought for a brand that was considered one of the biggest. We'll see what happens over the next few weeks.