The Pac-12 is in the midst of absolutely crumbling, with rumors now circulating of Washington and Oregon leaving for the Big Ten. It is now being announced that the Board of Regents for Washington is set for a ‘special meeting' on Thursday at 9pm, reports The Seattle Times' Mike Vorel.

“FYI: UW’s Board of Regents have scheduled a “special meeting” for tonight at 9 pm. The meeting will include an executive session, though I’m told no action will be taken.”

Many are reading between the lines on what this meeting could be about, leading to speculation that a Washington departure from the Pac-12 for the Big Ten is imminent.

If everything goes at it is projecting, the Pac-12 is staring down the barrel of a bleak future. Washington would be joining UCLA and USC as teams set to join the Big Ten, while Colorado has announced they will be joining the Big 12. The Huskies leaving would most likely lead to more dominoes falling, starting with Oregon and potentially Arizona changing conferences.

Leaving for the Big Ten and Big 12 are moves that will bring these programs more exposure and more money. The business perspective is wise, although fans of the Pac-12 are certainly upset to see their conference falling apart. Nevertheless, it seems like it is too late for the Pac-12 to do anything but focus on how to rebuild.

Stay tuned for more rumors surrounding Washington's potential exit from the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. After Thursday's ‘special meeting,' the future of their program will be a lot more clear.