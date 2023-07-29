We're back to bring you predictions and pick for the final week of Regular Season basketball in the BIG3. The action kicks off from Boston at the TD Garden as 3's Company (2-3) will take on Trilogy (3-2). Which team is hungrier for a playoff spot? Check out our BIG3 odds series for our 3's Company-Trilogy prediction and pick.

3's Company comes into this game off a much-need win over Bivouac last week. They've still got a slim chance to make the playoffs, but they'll need this win against a very good Trilogy team. Michael Beasley continues to carry them and will hope to secure a spot in the postseason for them.

Trilogy is coming into this one off a big win over Tri-State. With Isaiah Briscoe sitting their last game out, it was Ryan “Hezi-God” Carter that led the way for Trilogy once again. He's a game-changer for them and can single-handedly knock 3's Company out of the postseason with another big performance.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: 3's Company-Trilogy Odds

3's Company: +2.5 (+100)

Trilogy: -2.5 (-122)

Over (92.5): -113

Under (92.5): -113

How to Watch 3's Company vs. Trilogy

TV: CBS

Stream: BIG3.com

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

Why 3's Company Will Win

3's Company is one of those teams that many believe deserve to make the playoffs with the talent on their squad. However, wins are the only thing that matters in this league and 3's Company will need this one more than ever. They'll look towards Michael Beasley to carry them for a chance to keep playing. Through five weeks, he leads the league in points, rebounds, and blocks. Look for him to be a difference maker in this one.

To win this game, 3's Company will have to rely on Beasley to score the bulk of the points. Mario Chalmers should be aggressive in attacking the rim to draw attention away from Beasley. Trilogy will probably use the double-team on him, so look for the 3's Company shooters to be ready for their opportunity to shine.

Why Trilogy Will Win

Trilogy comes in off two huge wins over solid teams and they continue to see jaw-dropping performances from Ryan “Hesi-God” Carter. He finished with another game-high in their last meeting with Tri-State and the two-time defending champs are ready to go on another postseason run. They'll be motivated to finish strong as they've bounce back from their early-season losses in a huge way.

To win this game, Trilogy will have to give Carter some support in scoring the basketball. 3's Company know that their season is on the line, so they'll be playing hard against the defense of Trilogy. James White should stand tall down low as they focus on grabbing rebounds. It'll be a tough battle around the boards but Trilogy will be ready to bang with their physicality.

Final 3's Company-Trilogy Prediction & Pick

3's Company needs this win to have a shot at the playoffs and it'll be up to Michael Beasley to get them there. If Mario Chalmers can chime in a hit his threes once again, we should have a good game on our hands. Trilogy plays better team basketball behind Ryan Carter, but the will and determination of 3's Company may be too much in this one. Let's go with them to get the upset and put themselves in the playoff picture.

Final 3's Company-Trilogy Prediction & Pick: 3's Company +2.5 (+100)