The Philadelphia Eagles put up a valiant effort in Super Bowl 57. However, they fell just short of the championship, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35. As a result, the Eagles are looking to improve and make changes during the offseason to ensure a better outcome in the future. Remember that general manager Howie Roseman was responsible for putting together what many consider to be one of the most complete rosters in the NFL in 2023. Of course, the challenge doesn’t stop there. He must also work to keep the team together and further enhance it for the upcoming season. Here we’ll look at the biggest need that the Eagles must address in the 2023 NFL offseason.

During the offseason, the Eagles will assess their roster and free agents. They must determine who they want to keep, who they need to let go, and who they want to bring in. By doing so, they hope to maintain their current success and make a Super Bowl run once again.

The list of Eagles free agents is extensive. Many of the players entering free agency cover a significant portion of their rushing yards and touchdowns. Many are among the team’s top snap-eaters on offense, and five veteran defensive linemen with impressive stats.

They cannot re-sign everyone, of course, so this means significant changes are on the horizon for the team in 2023. Fortunately, the Eagles have four of the first 100 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. This includes the 10th overall pick obtained from the New Orleans Saints. Due to limited available cap space, however, Roseman must make the most of these draft picks.

Again, there are several key Eagles players who are set to hit free agency. This list includes CB James Bradberry, DT Fletcher Cox, and OT Andre Dillard. And then we also have LB TJ Edwards and S Marcus Epps. These guys may leave big holes on both sides of the football. As such, the Eagles have their work cut out for them in the coming offseason.

Check out our pick for the biggest need that the Philadelphia Eagles must address in the 2023 NFL offseason.

Eagles’ biggest need in the 2023 NFL offseason

Get an elite linebacker

In particular, Edwards is a significant free agent for the Eagles. He had an outstanding year, leading the team with 159 total tackles. However, the Eagles may not be able to match other teams’ high offers. Thus, they should now look for potential replacements. One such player is Lavonte David, a veteran linebacker who co-led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 124 total tackles and three sacks. David had a strong comeback season after appearing in just 12 games in 2021.

Additionally, with Tom Brady retiring, the Buccaneers are expected to rebuild. This could exclude veterans like David. At 33, David may prioritize a Super Bowl win before his career’s end. That makes Philadelphia an appealing choice with the team’s potential to contend for years to come. David might even accept a team-friendly deal to pursue a championship with the Eagles in 2023. Thus, the Eagles should consider him a prime target for next season. This is especially since Edwards is projected to move on to another team.

PFN Top 100 CFB Players in 2022: 12) Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson Simpson makes highlight-reel plays look easy in every phase: coverage, run defense, pass-rushing. He's a linebacker with prototypical size and an all-around game that is unrivaled. pic.twitter.com/ArsOkRJOuS — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) August 24, 2022

The Eagles can also address their linebacker needs through the 2023 NFL Draft. Clemson’s Trenton Simpson is the ideal prospect. Simpson’s all-around game, including coverage, run defense, and pass-rushing, makes him stand out as a linebacker. He also possesses prototypical size and unrivaled instincts. He can play various positions, from overhang and defensive line to slot and safety. With two first-round picks, the Eagles have a good shot of acquiring Simpson through the draft.