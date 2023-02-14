The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles underwent an epic battle during Super Bowl 57. Alongside the fireworks on the field, the Chiefs and Eagles helped make Super Bowl 57 one of the most watched in recent history.

Super Bowl 57 drew an average audience of 113 million viewers, making it the most watched Super Bowl in six years, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. The event was the third-most watched television show ever.

Kansas City was the top local market watching the game closely followed by Philadelphia, via Fox. Besides the two actual teams competing, Cincinnati, Detroit and Pittsburgh rounded out the top five cities watching the big game.

Fans in Kansas City must’ve been happy with what they saw. The Chiefs found themselves down 24-14 at halftime. However, Patrick Mahomes and company were able to rally back, outscoring the Eagles 24-11 in the second half. With a last-minute Harrison Butker field goal, the Chiefs came away winners, 38-35.

Even in defeat, Eagles’ fans got to see Jalen Hurts put on a historic performance. Hurts scored three rushing touchdowns, becoming just the second player in Super Bowl history to run for three touchdowns. Furthermore, Hurts became the first player in NFL history – on any stage – to have 300 passing yards, 70 rushing yards and three touchdown runs in a single game.

Super Bowl 57 pitted the AFC’s best in the Chiefs vs. the NFC’s best in the Eagles. It was a highly anticipated war that saw the Chiefs eventually come out on top. Both the NFL and its fans will hope the Super Bowl continues to be a much-watch spectacle for years to come.