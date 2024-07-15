As the Memphis Grizzlies navigate the final stretch of the 2024 NBA free agency period, they find themselves at a pivotal juncture. They are fresh off a rather disappointing season where they had to play through major injuries. Still, the Grizzlies are poised to make strategic moves that could cement their status as serious contenders for 2024-25. The front office has not made any seismic deals, though. This means there remains a glaring need they must address to optimize the team’s chances of success in the upcoming season.

The Grizzlies' 2024 Offseason So Far

The Grizzlies' offseason has been relatively quiet. Memphis has yet to make significant moves in free agency or trades. So far, the only additions to their roster have come through the draft with picks Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, and Cam Spencer.

Despite the lack of major activity, the Grizzlies have some roster needs to address. With Yuta Watanabe declining his player option and Lamar Stevens entering free agency, Memphis has two open roster spots. Guard Scotty Pippen Jr and center Trey Jemison have claimed two of the three available two-way contracts.

First-round pick Edey is expected to sign a standard deal, bringing the Grizzlies' main roster to 14 players. With only one two-way spot left, Wells is also likely to secure a standard contract, while Spencer will likely fill the final two-way position.

Here we will look at the biggest need that the Memphis Grizzlies must still address during the 2024 NBA free agency.

Before drafting Zach Edey, the Grizzlies had limited depth at the center position. Sure, Edey helps address this issue. However, adding another player to further strengthen this area would be beneficial.

Even with Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr expected to spend some time at center, having a reliable backup is crucial. This is especially true to cover for potential injuries. Xavier Tillman Sr filled this role effectively in the past. He stepped up when Steven Adams or Clarke were sidelined. That said, the Grizzlies currently lack a player to assume this position.

Memphis would likely be bargain-shopping. They will utilize their mid-level exception or secure a player for the veteran’s minimum to fill this need. These budget constraints limit options, but the team isn't searching for the next Marc Gasol. Right now, they need a solid, dependable backup.

This is where JaVale McGee comes into the picture. Having just completed his sixteenth NBA season, the seven-footer brought electrifying energy off the bench. McGee's veteran leadership also extends beyond the stat sheet.

Entering free agency at 36 years old, McGee has expressed his intent to continue his NBA career. In the 2023-24 season with the Sacramento Kings, he logged 339 minutes across 46 games. McGee averaged 4.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 0.4 blocks while shooting 59.8 percent from the field.

Early in the season, McGee developed excellent pick-and-roll chemistry with Malik Monk. He proved to be a significant lob threat. As McGee enters free agency, his potential to bolster the Grizzlies' frontline is intriguing.

The adage that you can never have enough shooters rings true in the NBA. Versatile wings are almost equally invaluable. As things stand, the Grizzlies have several wings. However, only Luke Kennard, Desmond Bane, and Vince Williams Jr shot above the league average on three-pointers last season. Wells should help in this regard. However, if the rookie isn't ready to contribute immediately, adding an experienced option would address one of Memphis' weaker offensive areas.

Justin Holiday could be an excellent addition to the Grizzlies. He provided valuable minutes during the playoffs for the Denver Nuggets. Throughout the regular season, he averaged four points on 40 percent from beyond the arc.

The eldest Holiday brother averaged 4.6 points on 50 percent shooting from three-point range during the seven-game semi-final series against the Timberwolves. Holiday has played over 12 years in the league with stints on multiple squads, including the Grizzlies. He also won a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015 during his second season.

Yes, his production has dipped in recent seasons. Still, Holiday averages 8.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game, with a career three-point shooting percentage of 37 percent. Adding Holiday would provide the Grizzlies with experience, length, and enhanced chemistry.

Looking Ahead

By addressing their needs for both interior and perimeter defense through the additions of McGee and Holiday, the Grizzlies can bolster their roster significantly. These moves would not only fill critical gaps but also position Memphis as a more balanced and formidable contender in the competitive Western Conference.

As the 2024 NBA free agency period continues, the Memphis Grizzlies have a critical opportunity to solidify their roster for a deep playoff run. These potential additions can address the glaring needs for interior defense and perimeter versatility, respectively. These veterans bring valuable experience, defensive prowess, and leadership that can guide the Grizzlies' young core to new heights. With the Western Conference as competitive as ever, Memphis must act decisively to maximize their potential and transform into a true championship contender. The clock is ticking, and the Grizzlies' moves in the coming days could very well define their success in the 2024-2025 season.