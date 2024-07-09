The Charlotte Hornets' core consists of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams. While the Hornets have some building blocks, they have a lot of work to do.

Charlotte took Tidjane Salaun out of France with the sixth overall pick in the NBA Draft. The 18-year-old forward has potential after averaging nine points per game, four rebounds, an assist, and 1.2 steals per game. Salaun shot inefficiently in the overseas league, shooting 37.3 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from three.

He might be a project, but he has the potential to be a quality two-way player. While the Hornets may have reached to select him in the draft, Salaun joins their young core under new head coach Charles Lee.

The front office has been active in the trade market this offseason, acquiring Josh Green, Reggie Jackson, and Devonte' Graham in trades.

Jackson could be a solid veteran leader for the Hornets locker room this season. Conversely, Green has the potential to have a long-term role in Charlotte.

The 23-year-old wing is on a three-year $41 million deal after averaging 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from deep. With the amount of depth on the Dallas Mavericks roster, Green could have a larger role with this Charlotte team than he did in his previous role.

The Hornets' young core is growing. But to take the jump from a lottery team to a playoff team, they will need to make some moves. With that said, here is the biggest need the Hornets must still address in 2024 NBA free agency.

Hornets need veteran leadership

While having a talented young core is great, teams need veteran leadership. Forward Joe Ingles was pivotal for the Orlando Magic's turnaround from the 13th seed in 2023 to the fifth seed in 2024. The 36-year-old was a decent rotational player but provided the leadership and veteran presence that a young team needed.

The addition of Jackson will help in this area if they keep him on the roster.

Jackson, 34, won a title with the Denver Nuggets in 2023. He is still a solid role player, as he averaged 1o.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in 82 games for the Nuggets.

Although Jackson is a quality veteran, the Hornets could use more in their locker room. Other veterans who are available in free agency include Kyle Lowry, JaVale McGee, Danilo Gallinari, and Tristan Thompson.

Adding one of these names could help the locker room a ton.

McGee is a player who could make a ton of sense for the Hornets, as he wouldn't have to play a ton with Williams and Nick Richards ahead of him in the rotation. McGee, a three-time NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, has been a positive and fun presence in the locker room for teams.

While he's not in his prime on the floor anymore, having averaged four points and 2.7 rebounds per game in the 2024 season. The 36-year-old big man could be a quality mentor for Williams, their 22-year-old center who has been a good rebounder and shot blocker.

Charlotte doesn't have much to do with their roster other than wait for the development of their young talent. The Hornets will hope to see consistent play from Ball, Miller, Bridges, Williams, Salaun, and Green.