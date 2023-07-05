The Sacramento Kings are coming off one of their best seasons in franchise history. With new head coach Mike Brown at the helm, the team finished in the top three in the Western Conference Standings and pushed the defending champion Golden State Warriors to seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The next step for them is to prove that last season wasn't a fluke and they are ready to solidify their place among the West's elite. The Kings have had a relatively quiet NBA free agency thus far opting to re-sign key rotation players and coming to an agreement on a contract extension with Domantas Sabonis. Even so, the Kings should try and go for a swing for the fences move in adding Christian Wood in NBA free agency.

The Kings didn't have too much by means of cap space to really make a splash in NBA free agency so it's not all surprising that they've mostly decided to run it back. Considering the season they just had, that's not too bad of an idea. They re-signed Harrison Barnes, Trey Lyles and Alex Len and added Sasha Vezenkov whose draft rights they had acquired back in 2022. They also added Chris Duarte in a trade with the Indiana Pacers.

Backup center was an issue though for the Kings last season as they often lacked a reliable reserve to allow Sabonis a breather. They tried out different players from Len to Chimezie Metu to Richaun Holmes with nobody able to really hold down the spot consistently. While Len can be a decent backup, the Kings should look for a bolder move, albeit with a little bit of risk.

Christian Wood remains one of the better players still available in NBA free agency and it's not that hard to figure out why. Despite Wood's strong offensive production, he does leave a lot to be desired on the defensive end. With that said, it's not like the Kings would be asking him to play major minutes. He'd be coming off the bench as he did for most of last season for the Dallas Mavericks. Wood was reportedly unhappy about a bench role with the Mavs, but if he wants to be a part of a contending team, he might have to accept that a reserve role is what winning teams need out of him.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This past season, Wood averaged 16.6 points per game, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots with splits of 51.5 percent shooting from the field, 37.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He played in 67 games for the Mavs, including 17 starts, in a little less than 26 minutes per game.

Wood was probably looking to cash in, in free agency this offseason but at this point all the money has dried up. A minimum deal is likely Wood's best option at this point if he wants to stay in the NBA. And for the teams that he could theoretically help, he isn't going to be in the starting lineup. It's a reality that he's going to have to accept to stay in the league.

While Wood does come with defensive concerns, Mike Brown has always been a defensive-minded coach and he should be able to work with Wood who did show some defensive promise at times last season with the Mavs. On a minimum deal, the Kings could find the answer to their backup center conundrum. It will give Wood a chance to show he can play within a winning system and the Kings could get a really talented player on a cheap contract.