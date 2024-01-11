What a tenure Bill Belichick had with the Patriots.

Bill Belichick's Patriots tenure didn't end how he would have liked. The team had its worst season since 1992, tallying a 4-13 record. It was their third losing season in the last four years. Bill Belichick's going-away present to the team was the third overall pick, but not much else. The Patriots have limited talent on their roster, and Bill's predecessor will have his work cut out for him. However, it won't be about the four years of mediocrity for Patriots fans. They can look back fondly on the dynasty that Bill had a hand in creating. No coach in NFL history has six Super Bowl rings except Belichick, and he accomplished the feat in several ways. Belichick had two Hall-of-Fame coaching careers in one, leading the Patriots on two dynasty runs. Let's look back at his greatest coaching moments.

5. Bill turns Matt Cassel into an NFL quarterback

This list will be boring if it's all Belichick and Tom Brady's accomplishments. Many pundits downgrade Belichick's career because of the Patriots' performance since Brady left for Tampa Bay. However, let's not forget the 2008 season when Brady tore his ACL in the first game. Coming into the season, the Patriots lost 122 games of starting experience. Then, they had to turn to Matt Cassel. They failed to qualify for the playoffs but finished with an 11-5 record. The team didn't win some games they could've, but winning 11 games with Cassel as the quarterback is one of Belichick's best accomplishments.

4. Belichick's defense shuts down the MVPs

The 2003 NFL MVP award was split between Peyton Manning and Steve McNair. The Patriots had the unlucky honor of facing them both in back-to-back weeks. It would be no issue for Belichick, as he concocted perfect defensive game plans to stop the quarterbacks. McNair threw for 210 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the divisional round. Then, Peyton threw a whopping four picks in the AFC Championship Game. Brady may have won the Super Bowl that year with his performance against Carolina, but Belichick's defense was why they were there.

Bill Belichick will leave New England 15 wins shy of breaking Don Shula's NFL record of 347 wins as a head coach. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2024

3. The score was 28-3

You'll never forget your first Super Bowl, but the Patriots 2016 win is a close second. The Patriots' offense gets all the credit for their comeback over the Atlanta Falcons, but Belichick's coaching was a big part of them doing it. Belichick's mantra for his entire career was to take it one play at a time and do your job. This mantra instilled confidence in the team and made them believe they could overcome any deficit. Belichick hammered home the mantra during halftime of the Super Bowl as the team was behind 21-3. The Falcons extended the lead to 25 after the break. However, the rest of the game was all Patriots. The Patriots scored 31 unanswered points, winning the league's first overtime Super Bowl.

2. 2014 comeback against the Ravens

This comeback didn't win them a Super Bowl like the 28-3 game. However, Bill Belichick's coaching swayed this game more than the Super Bowl comeback. Belichick introduced a new formation, which left the Ravens defense perplexed. He even goaded John Harbaugh into an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when Harbaugh came onto the field to argue the formation. They used a tight end in the left tackle spot and had a player in the slot receiver spot declare himself ineligible before the snap. The Ravens had no idea what to do against the look, and the Patriots marched down the field to erase a 14-point deficit.

Julian Edelman was a quarterback in college, but Belichick moved him to wide receiver. Belichick was against using Edelman's arm talents, so it was the furthest thing from the Ravens' mind in that playoff game. It turned out that was what Belichick wanted them to think. Brady lateraled the ball to Edelman, and Edelman cocked back and threw a perfect pass to Danny Amendola on a streak. The touchdown tied the game for the Patriots, and they never looked back.

1. Belichick turns to Tom Brady and wins his first Super Bowl

In 2001, Bill Belichick had a massive decision to make. Drew Bledsoe was injured for a period, which saw Tom Brady get his first starting reps in his second season. For the casual observer, it was easy to go back to Bledsoe when he returned. However, Belichick wasn't a casual observer. He saw potential in Brady and stuck with him. In return, Brady dominated football for two decades and became the greatest quarterback ever. A lesser coach may have taken the easy route and started Bledsoe. If Brady had stayed behind Bledsoe for a few years, would he have become the greatest of all time?

The decision paid off instantly, as the Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl that same year. Belichick's defensive game plan shut down “The Greatest Show on Turf,” limiting the St. Louis Rams offense to 17 points. The Rams averaged 34.1 points during the regular season and 37 in the two playoff wins prior. Belichick also stuck with an injured Brady, opting to keep the second-year quarterback rolling instead of going to a healthy Bledsoe.