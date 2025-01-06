Bill Belichick is clearly getting with the times, now that he's the North Carolina football head coach. He can now reach out to future Tar Heels recruits via X.

That's not a typo. Belichick finally created an account, which he announced on The Pat McAfee Show Monday. Fans and aspiring college football recruits can now follow @Belichick_B on the social media site.

Expand Tweet

The 72-year-old head coach shied away from social networking sites for many years. He infamously once shared he doesn't do “MyFace” or “Yearbook” during his time as New England Patriots head coach. But those were clear references to MySpace and Facebook.

Belichick did create a personal Instagram page before the 2024 season. He sounded off the social media alarm that he joined “Instaface.” His IG account currently has 12 posts. But his last post was a rare plea to Santa Claus — placing “great players who want to help me build a winning program” at UNC on one of his wish lists.

Is Bill Belichick already active on X? First post from North Carolina coach

Belichick never dropped a simple “Hello X world!” post. Instead he shared his “first words as a boy” in less than 280 characters as X post No. 1. But it's a post that'll win over Chapel Hill folks.

“'Beat Dook' my first words as a boy are my first words on X! Go Heels!!” Belichick posted.

Misspelling Duke may have been done on purpose. But those words still won over fans of the Tar Heels, as the new UNC head coach took a dig at his new rival.

He's picked up how to retweet as well. Belichick retweeted a post from South Garner High School head coach Greg Greene. The eight-time Super Bowl winner visited his school to check out potential recruits.

Expand Tweet

He even retweeted one post from Rivals. The national recruiting website posted this graphic that featured a quote from five-star edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Hayes.

Expand Tweet

Belichick already is at five posts and counting on X. It won't be long before he'll learn how to direct message recruits, and try to recruit them interactively to UNC. An “All glory to God. Blessed to be offered by Bill Belichick and North Carolina” post may even get reposted by him down the road. Or perhaps a commitment video to the Tar Heels.