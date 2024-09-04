Former New England Patriots general manager and head coach Bill Belichick was a closed book during his coaching career, rarely showing his fun side as he focused on maintaining his dynasty. Now, though, the 72-year-old is letting loose.

Belichick has joined Instagram, and the football world is collectively in shock.

“Bill Belichick has joined Instagram…Like, actually. For real,” The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov tweeted in disbelief.

“World officially is upside down,” ESPN's Adam Schefter added.

Belichick posted a video introducing himself to the social media world, via his new Instagram account.

“Hello everyone. Surprised to see me here?” Belichick asked. “Well ,I am too. Over the past few months, and not being with a team, I haven't had the opportunity to express my thoughts at a moment's notice. So now I'm changing that. I tried to join SnapFace, but I couldn't find it. I decided this was a good place for me to land, so I could talk to you and share what I'm up to because there's a lot going on. So here I am, hello InstaFace! See you soon.”

Bill Belichick used to purposely mess up social media platform names

Back in 2017, Belichick made a famously dismissive comment about his indifference towards social media, via ESPN's Mike Reiss.

“As you know, I’m not on SnapFace and all that, so I don’t really get those,” Belichick said. “I’m really just worried about getting our team ready to go. I’m not really too worried about what they put on InstantChat, or whatever it is.”

In a full-circle moment, Belichick made a comedic callback to that comment on his new Instagram account. The surprising development has inspired priceless memes and GIFs.

One was comparing Belichick on social media to a polar bear in Texas, via Oddschecker.

Another compared Belichick to a scene of famous actor Steve Buscemi acting as an overaged grade-schooler, via BetRivers Sportsbook.

Now that Belichick has finally joined the rest of the modern world, it'll be interesting to see his unfiltered football insights this season and beyond.