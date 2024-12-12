Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick is the new head coach of the North Carolina football program in a shocking move, and he reportedly is “disgusted” with what he believes the NFL has become, according to Seth Wickersham of ESPN.

“This is a big f**k you to the NFL,” another Belichick Confidant said, via Wickersham.

After departing the New England Patriots last offseason, Belichick did have many conversations with the Atlanta Falcons. In general, he was willing to work with an existing staff, whether it was Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters, Jerry Jones with the Dallas Cowboys, or Howie Roseman with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, teams believed if they were hiring Belichick, they had to let him do it his way, and he did not abide by some philosophies of established front offices.

“Listening to Fontenot discuss drafting systems last January, as if he knew it all, bothered him,” a Belichick Confidant said, via Wickersham.

Things like that were on Belichick's mind this fall, according to Wickersham. He told confidants that passing Don Shula for most wins as a coach in NFL history did matter, but it was not an essential thing. Now, Belichick has full control to run the North Carolina football program the way he wants to do so, whereas in the NFL he would have had to compromise with an existing front office. He also knew he would be seeking a job in a league that was skeptical of him, according to Wickersham.

Why Bill Belichick believes North Carolina football program is worth the risk

Going to the college game is a risk for Belichick, and it is not a guarantee that it will work out, but he will have the control to run things how he wants, and he believes the way the college game is going could be the setting for him.

“I'll go be the highest draw in college football, and will have the greatest coach in the ACC, instead of you guys who don't want [him] anymore because there are people who don't deserve to be empowered,” A sources with knowledge of Belichick's thinking said, via Wickersham. “Everyone is running away from college football. I think Bill thinks this landscape is better for him. … More transactional and less relational. In his mind, this is better for me.”

Belichick might have shocked the world with his move to North Carolina football, but he certainly does believe he can be successful.