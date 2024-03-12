Billie Eilish's net worth in 2024 is $50 million. Eilish is one of the most popular young musical artists today.
The 22-year-old is responsible for producing several massive hits, including “Bad Guy” and “idontwannabeyouanymore” and has won numerous awards, including nine Grammys and two Oscars. Let's look at Billie Eilish's net worth in 2024.
What is Billie Eilish's net worth in 2024?: $50 million
Billie Eilish's net worth in 2024 is $50 million. This is according to numerous reputable sources, including Celebrity Net Worth.
Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell was born on Dec. 18, 2001, in Los Angeles. She was born into a family immersed in the entertainment industry. Her parents are both actors and musicians, while her brother Finneas (stylized as FINNEAS) is also a prominent musician today.
She was homeschooled along with her brother in order for them to cultivate their interests. As a result, she got started with her music career quite early.
She started playing the ukulele at age 6, after which she wrote her first song aged 11. At 13, she and her brother started writing and recording songs together, posting them on audio platform SoundCloud.
That same year, they actually wrote what would be one of Eilish's hits, titled “Ocean Eyes.” It garnered hundreds of thousands of views over just a few weeks. They released another hit single “Six Feet Under” in June 2016.
Billie Eilish signs with Apple Music
Less than a year later, she was signed by Apple Music to Platoon for development. She was signed by Justin Lubliner to Darkroom and Interscope Records, with whom she re-released “Ocean Eyes” and “Six Feet Under” for digital download and streaming. She then released an EP with remixes of her singles featuring the likes of Blackbear and Goldhouse, among others.
2017 continued to be a very productive year for Eilish's music career. She released such singles early in the year as “Bellyache”, “Watch”, and “Bored”, the latter of which was part of the soundtrack of popular Netflix show 13 Reasons Why.
Billie Eilish releases debut EP
She announced her debut EP Don't Smile at Me, after which she released one of her most popular singles, “idontwannabeyouanymore.” The EP was a success, reaching No. 14 on the US Billboard 200. She also went on her first tour that year, going on the Don't Smile at Me tour to promote the EP.
Next would be her live EP Up Next Session: Billie Eilish, released in collaboration with Apple Music. As she became more and more popular during this period, so did her distinct sound and aesthetic.
She became more and more popular through collaborations with Spotify, with Eilish becoming the face of “Today's Top Hits”, the platform's most popular playlist. This obviously helped to add to Billie Eilish's net worth in 2024.
2018 saw her embark on the Where's My Mind tour, her second one in two years. She also released two hits later that year: “Lovely”, in collaboration with fellow young artist Khalid, as well as “When the Party's Over.” She was also featured in Vanity Fair's popular YouTube series “73 Questions.”
Billie Eilish sets streams record on Spotify
The year just got better and better for Eilish, as Don't Smile at Me reached 1 billion streams on Spotify. This made her the youngest-ever artist to exceed 1 billion streams on the platform for a single project.
Moreover, she was also featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list of the same year. 2018 was a remarkable breakthrough year for the then-17-year-old Eilish.
The next year, she released her debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? on March 29. Her team, in collaboration with Spotify, went all out with the release of the album. They went as far as to create a pop-up stand for the album in Los Angeles that allowed for a “multi-sensory experience” for the fans.
The album was of course a success, debuting at the top spot for both the Billboard 200 as well as the UK Albums Chart. This made Eilish the first artist to be born in the 2000s to achieve such a feat.
She also broke the record for the most simultaneous singles on the Hot 100 for a female artist with 14 at one point. Numerous records were broken by the young artist at the time, including the longest streak as the No. 1 song in the US at 19 weeks with her massive hit single “Bad Guy” edging out Lil Nas X's “Old Town Road.”
Moreover, Eilish performed at Coachella for the first time that year to begin her When We All Fall Asleep Tour. Along with “Bad Guy,” Eilish released another hit single “Everything I Wanted” later this year.
Billie Eilish wins three Grammys in 2019
With such a prolific year, Eilish deservedly stormed the 2019 Grammy Awards. She got a grand total of six nominations, including the Big Four General Field categories (the youngest artist to ever do so).
Eilish ended up winning Best New Artist, Record of the Year (When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), Song of the Year (“Bad Guy”), and Album of the Year (When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?).
She was also tipped to perform the title track for the 2020 James Bond movie, No Time To Die. Eilish is currently the youngest artist to perform a Bond theme song. She won her first Oscar for the Theme Song along with FINNEAS.
Her second album, Happier Than Ever, was released in 2021. Now an established superstar of the music industry, she went on to headline both nights of Coachella the next year.
Billie Eilish wins second Oscar for Barbie song
In 2023, Eilish's song “What Was I Made For?” was on the soundtrack for the worldwide hit movie Barbie. Eilish and FINNEAS won their second Oscar for “What Was I Made For?”, which made Eilish the youngest person to win two Oscars.
Billie Eilish has already achieved so much and has broken numerous records at just 22 years old. Yet, she's still got so much left ahead of her. Through Spotify and Apple Music streams, album sales, collaborations, and other streams of revenue, she has already amassed a whopping net worth of approximately $50 million.
With that being said, were you stunned at all at Billie Eilish's net worth in 2024?