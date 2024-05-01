Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman showed on Saturday that he has an appealing off-field personality, littering his introductory press conference with plenty of funny moments. However, Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen loves his playing ability as well, which could be the main reason why the team took Coleman 33rd overall.
Coleman revealed that Allen texted him on draft day, via BuffaloBills.com's Patrick Warren.
“He texted me the day of and was like, ‘You're the guy I want. I watched a lot of receivers and I want to play with you,'” Coleman said. “And I've been saying the same thing. I want to play with the guy that wears number 17. I think he's a great quarterback, one of the best in the league right now and I would love to be catching passes from him. I'm ready for that.”
It's no surprise that Allen was enamored with Coleman, as the 6-foot-4, 216-pound wideout has the tools to become a formidable red-zone target. With Stefon Diggs' departure to Houston, Allen desperately needed a dangerous target to replace him.
Will Coleman ever approach Diggs-level heights?
Keon Coleman has promising potential, but he needs time to develop with the Bills
Coleman was an end-zone magnet last season, hauling in 50 catches, 658 yards, and 11 touchdowns with Florida State, garnering him first-team All-ACC honors. He also took home third-team All-Big Ten status in 2022, recording 58 receptions, 798 yards, and seven scores.
However, Coleman isn't a completely refined prospect yet, via NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.
“Coleman has excellent size and ball skills,” said Zierlein. “He’s not sudden and doesn’t have great speed, so beating press and creating breathing room against tight man coverages will depend on his ability to improve as a route-runner.”
This is typical for taller receivers, as their longer strides usually result in less explosion and quickness. Coleman's route-running, though, can be worked on over time. This is a common issue for younger receivers, and it's a skill that comes with reps and experience.
“The former star basketball player has a rebounder’s blend of extension and timing to give jump-ball defenders the blues,” Zierlein continued. “He’s big and strong with soft hands, but he can play with a little more aggression in claiming his deep-ball space and getting after it as a run blocker. Coleman might lack the athletic traits to be a well-rounded WR2. Instead, keep an eye on him as a big slot receiver who can be a red-zone specialist.”
If Zierlein's prediction comes true, Coleman may not be versatile enough to get to Diggs' level. However, he could become a Plaxico Burress-style vertical threat, a big-bodied safety blanket that can be trusted with jump balls.
Regardless, Coleman will need time to develop his game. While some rookies hit the ground running immediately, wide receiver is a meticulous position that has a fairly steep learning curve at the next level. Breaking down NFL secondaries is significantly more difficult than the NCAA, and the only way to get better at it is by gaining experience.