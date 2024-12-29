The Buffalo Bills have had things all their own way on Sunday as they absolutely blew out the New York Jets 40-14 in Buffalo. All three phases of the game were clicking for the Bills, and they have now secured the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

The connection between Josh Allen and all of his weapons on offense was on point in this one, as the MVP favorite finished with three total touchdowns. Star wideout Amari Cooper had one of his best games with the Bills, reeling in three passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. He found the end zone with an incredible catch on a jump ball thrown by Allen in the third quarter.

After hitting the ground hard, Cooper stayed down on the turf for a few extra seconds before popping up and heading to the sideline. He went off the field and was evaluated for a head injury, but was cleared to return shortly after according to the team in a social media post.

Cooper didn't have to return in this one because the Bills had the game comfortably in hand, but Bills fans will be happy to know that their top wideout should be good to go for the playoffs. If Cooper or the team chooses to, he can rest next week against the New England Patriots because the Bills already have their playoff positioning locked up.

Cooper's performance on Sunday is an encouraging one for the Bills, who will need a true go-to target for Josh Allen if they want to make it through the playoffs in the AFC and go to the Super Bowl. The fact that the two of them are starting to build some more chemistry and hook up on some of these big plays down the field is a very good sign for Buffalo and their hopes moving forward.

Cooper has been banged up this season and has struggled to ingratiate himself into the offense. Sunday was his most productive day since a six-catch, 95-yard day against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 8, but it now looks like he can be a serious weapon for the Bills as the postseason approaches.